Deadly boat explosion in the Bahamas, 10 Americans on board

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - One person is dead, four others recovering in a Florida hospital after a tour boat exploded in the Bahamas.

Officials say the boat burst into flames around 9 a.m. Saturday off the coast of Exuma, an island about 130 miles south of Nassau.

The boat was carrying a total of 12 passengers – 10 Americans and two Bahamians – when the explosion took place.

At least three people on board a neighboring boat jumped into the shallow waters to help pull one person to safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene, transporting four injured Americans to Bayfront Health in St. Pete using an HC-130 Hercules helicopter from its Clearwater station.

Bayfront Health confirms one patient arrived on Saturday night, described as a 48-year-old man with a broken ankle.

The names and conditions of the other victims have not been released.

The cause of the boat fire is now under investigation.

