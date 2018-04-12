Despite calling 911 for help, teen dies after being pinned by minivan seat

CINCINNATI - A 16-year-old boy died after being pinned in the back of his minivan by a seat that had flipped on top of him.

Kyle Plush of Cincinnati was retrieving tennis equipment from the back of his 2002 Odyssey on April 10 when the third-row bench seat flipped towards the back hatch, trapping him underneath, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Despite being pinned, Plush was able to call 911 twice and give details about his location. In the first call, the high school sophomore said he was "in desperate need of help."

In the second call, Plush pleaded with the dispatcher, saying, ""I'm trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van. In the parking lot of Seven Hills Hillsdale. Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead."

However, the dispatcher that received the 911 call did not provide the information to officers who arrived on the scene reportedly 10 minutes after the first call.

Plush died of asphyxia due to chest compression in the parking lot of his school. His body was found by a family member at 9 p.m., almost six hours after his first 911 call.

Police do not know why the dispatcher did not relay the information, but she has been placed on administrative leave.

"This was a horrific tragedy. We share in their heartbreak around this," Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said. "Police officers, firefighters and even emergency personnel, you do this because they want to help."

