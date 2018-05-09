Detective driving rape victim home, accused of taking her to hotel, raping her again

HILLVIEW, Ky. - A police detective who offered to drive a rape victim to her home has been indicted on charges that he instead took the woman to a hotel and raped her again.

John Nissen of the Hillview (Ky.) Police Department was charged with official misconduct, tampering with a witness and theft by deception.

WLKY reports the woman went to Hillview police in September 2017 to report she had been raped by an officer with the Bullitt County Police Department.

The prosecutor, Shelly Alvey, says Nissen agreed to take the victim home, but instead drove her to the home of the alleged suspect, and then to a hotel and demanded oral sex. Alvey claims Nissen also told the woman to move to another jurisdiction.

According to Alvey, the woman was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of Nissen's alleged assault.

Nissen, a police veteran of over two decades, has been suspended and will be arraigned May 14.

