10 South Florida kitchens ordered shut, including Pollo Tropical

MIRAMAR, Fla. - State records show a dead rodent was found behind an ice machine at Bamboo Garden in North Miami Beach last week.

Dead roaches were found in spices at Y&C Restaurant, next door to Bamboo. Both places are located across the street from the Mall at 163rd Street.

A total of 10 places were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Inspectors were also back at Bagel Cove in Aventura last week. Roach and rodent issues were discovered.

A "stop sale" was ordered on cake after a hair was found on top.

Bagel Cove was ordered shut for the second time.

The kitchen of the Pollo Tropical in Miramar was also ordered shut after rodent issues were found and food was found out of temperature.

According to an inspector's report, a prep table and steam table was contaminated by rodent droppings at Saveur Tropical in Pompano Beach.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Bamboo Garden Chinese Restaurant

1232 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 27

14 violations found

Also ordered shut June 16, 2016

"Dead rodent present. Observed a dead mouse trapped on a glue trap behind the ice machine at the front dining area."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 20+ moist rodent droppings underneath the three compartment sink by the back door."

"Lime scale build-up on hot water dispenser machine nozzles."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. By the three compartment sink and underneath the cook line."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

***Pollo Tropcial

14880 SW 31st St.

Miramar

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 24

9 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 8 dry dropping next to water heater 2 fresh dropping under container shelf 3 fresh under soda boxes. Manager cleaned and sanitized area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches next to go bags in front counter. Manager cleaned and sanitized area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 22 lb. tomatoes balsamic (53°F - Cold Holding); 25 lbs. black beans and corn (53°F - Cold Holding) ; 50 lbs. shredded cheese (47°F - Cold Holding); 36 lbs. butter (53°F - Cold Holding); 52lbs cook ribs (50-52°F - Cold Holding); observe ambient 58F all food has been in unit more than 24 hours."

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. 3:40pm cooked shrimp (53°F - Cooling) ; dice tomatoes (56°F - Cooling); Cole slaw (54°F - Cold Holding) 4:15pm Cooked shrimp 56F cooling, dice tomatoes 54F cooling, Cole slaw 59F cooling observed ambient of unit 58F advised to move to other working unit to bring temperature below 41F."

***Bagel Cove

19003 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura

Ordered shut Sept. 25

32 violations found

Also ordered shut Sept. 10

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings and approximately 10 wet rodent droppings under the cabinet located at the Beverage station. Cabinet surface is wet so they are unable to determine if rodent droppings are fresh or not."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately one live roach under preparation table next to fryer and grill, observed one live roach underneath the 3 compartment sink, and approximately one live roach behind the Reach in freezer located at the front line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches on bake station floor."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 7 layers cake place over wood tray with hair on top, located inside walk in freezer."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***Moshi Moshi

1448 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 27

5 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 5 live roaches under the preparation table, 1 live roach crawling on wall by reach in freezer, 1 live roach by ice machine, 1 live roach on reach cooler gasket and 2 live roaches by mop sink."

***Restaurant at Croydon/The Tavern

3720 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 27

13 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 4 live roaches under the preparation table in kitchen area, approximately 10 live roaches on floor in water heater room approximately 13 feet from kitchen entrance door no food in the water heater area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Chicken wing 57°f inside reach in cooler from the day before as per operator."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation."

***Y&C Restaurant

1242 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 27

28 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 9+ rodent dry droppings on top of a container lid that contains bag of mushroom, 7+ dry rodent droppings on an electrical metal box in the storage area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the dining room area: a wooden shelf with clean glasses , clean plates, and clean utensils 7 plus live roaches crawling throughout. Observed 1 live roach crawling on the floor by the entrance of the kitchen. Observed 1 live roach in the storage area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed in the dining room area: a wooden shelf with clean glasses , clean plates, and clean utensils 1 dead roach on the lower middle shelf. Observed 6 dead roaches on the inner gaskets of a reach in freezer in the kitchen. Observed three dead roaches in the sanitizing solution of the three compartment sink. Observed 2 dead roaches in a container that contains bags of spices and 1 on the shelf in the storage area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Walk in cooler: Cooked fried rice (50°F - Cooling); noodles (49°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (49°F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (47°F - Cold Holding). As per manager, food have been in the walk in cooler since yesterday."

***Mex Mexican Grill

16850 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 24

24 violations found

Also ordered shut Jan. 7, 2016

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 100+ roach droppings under the hand washing sink near to preparation table."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 live roach in between reach in cooler and preparation table, 3 live roaches in between cooler and kitchen wall by the Reach in cooler in front of 3 compartment sink, 3 lives roaches on 3 compartment sink underneath and 3 live roaches on the electricity plug on kitchen wall."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 30 dead roaches next to hand washing sink, 5 dead roaches behind the Reach in cooler, 15 + dead roaches on kitchen floor, approximately 30 dead roaches trapped in control device on top of steam table shelve. **Repeat Violation**."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***Asian Buffet & Grill

240 S. Federal Highway

Deerfield Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 25

31 violations found

Also ordered shut Feb. 7.

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 9 live roaches by dishwashing area next to cook line . 2 live roaches inside 3 compartment sink in dishwashing area. 1 live roach next to clean utensils storage shelving by kitchen entryway. 1 live roach by dry storage shelving next to prep area. 8 live roaches near chest freezer by ice machine area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 2 live flies landing on prep table at cook line . 3 fly landing on bus pan in dishwashing area. 1 live fly landing inside clean container at cook line . 3 flies flying around back door area. 1 live fly landing on chest freezer in sushi bar area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach by dishwashing area 1 dead roach by glass door cooler in front line 1 dead roach on floor near prep sink. 3 dead roaches on floor near walk-in cooler. 5 dead roaches by chest freezer near ice machine."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee wiped mouth with gloved hand then continued prepping foods without changing gloves or washing hands. Employee washed hands and changed gloves."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. 0 ppm chlorine used when washing dishes and utensils at dish machine."

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Raw shrimp from 48-49F at 11:18 to 44-59F At 12:02 Ambient Cooling since 11am. Food over stocked above the rim level of the container in flip top cooler make table closest to hand wash sink. At current rate of cooling food on the high end of the temperature spectrum will not reach 41F or below within 4 hours. Cabbage 53-56F at 11:21 to 52-53F at 12:03 Cooling since 11:00 at glass door cooler at end of cook line next to hand wash sink. Food cooling in large deep plastic covered container. At current rate of cooling foods will not ambient cool to 41F or below within 4 hours."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Strong odors coming from dishwashing are where water is pooling in gaps between cracked tiles."

"Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils. On shelving unit near kitchen entryway."

"Soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface. Top off dish machine soiled. Drain board board for clean dishes at dish machine soiled. Door rails and exterior of doors soiled at glass door coolers in front of cook line area. Table top fan soiled at cook line . Can opener stand soiled at cook line . Walk-in cooler door and handle soiled. Exterior of flour, sugar and salt containers soiled in dry storage. Gaskets soiled at sushi bar cooler."

***Saveur Tropical Restaurant

515 NE 24th St.

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 24

13 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately: 2 fresh and 2 dry rodent droppings in front counter area. 1 fresh and 1 dry rodent dropping under speed rack near walk-in cooler 1 fresh and 1 dry rodent dropping under prep table at end of cook line 3 fresh droppings on table top where large microwave is stored. 1 fresh rodent dropping on top of small microwave. 20 fresh rodent droppings behind prep table in microwave area. 7 fresh on unused steam tables at cook line 10 dry rodent droppings in the restroom 1 fresh rodent dropping near dry storage shelving."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Prep table and steam table contaminated by rodent droppings not cleaned and sanitized

"Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with single-service items. Mouse pest control pellets next to takeout boxes and under seasonings at produce storage walk-in cooler. Pellets moved."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches on top of box of chicken inside chest freezer by unused walk-in cooler."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Reviewed symptoms and Big Five."

***La Caravane Take Out

560 NE 44th St.

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 24

7 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately: 1 live roach by hand wash sink at cook line 12 live roaches by 3 compartment sink area 3 live roaches under chest freezer next to 3 compartment sink."

"Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. Insecticide over food on shelving unit above chest freezer near dishwashing area. Insecticide moved."







