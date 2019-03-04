2 dead rodents found near rice inside South Florida restaurant

MIAMI - State records show two dead rodents were found by the rice last week at Cafe Ruyi on Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami.

Rodent droppings were also discovered inside the restaurant.

A total of eight kitchens were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The operator of a hot dog cart was also ordered to stop serving.

Restaurant Universal Del Pueblo in Hialeah and Aji Carbon in North Miami Beach were both ordered shut for a second time.

Below is a list of places ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned below were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***A THAI

6419 STIRLING ROAD

DAVIE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/26/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches crawling from under stove in cook line. 1 live roach fall out from facet in hand wash sink in cook line ."

"Dead roaches on premises. 5 dead roaches next to fryer in cook line. 6 dead roaches on bottom shelves next to white refrigerator in cook line. 10 dead roaches under stove in cook line. 5 dead next to three compartment sink 1 dead roach on top dish machine. 6 dead roaches in dry storage area. 3 dead roaches on the side of white freezer in kitchen freezer."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Beans sprouts ; (50°F - Cold Holding) on crash cart for less than 4 hours as per operator."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Required employee training expired for some employees."

***LEOMAR FOOD SERVICE

(HOT DOG CART)

9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

CORAL SPRING

ORDERED SHUT 2/17/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued due to food originating from an unapproved source. TCS foods not approved to be served on hot dog cart, empanadas, croquettes and pastries."

"Establishment operating with no potable running water."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of employee health policy and health requirements."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***LAS CARNITAS

3221 WEST DAVIE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/25/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Ware wash area 1 fly on shelf and flying; bathroom 5 flies on wall and flying, bar area 3 flies on counter and flying."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. 120° cooked beef on counter, beef soup 128° on counter, Hot holding cooked foods on counter, placed some foods on stove to reheat to 165°, **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment, Cook line floor."

***RESTAURANT UNIVERSAL DEL PUEBLO

300 WEST 21ST STREET

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/18/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/28/16

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches in the kitchen in the gap between the wall and the floor next to the stove."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut lettuce (59°F - Cold Holding); cut tomato (59°F - Cold Holding), in prep area. Cook put in cooler. white rice (46°F - Cold Holding); Beef (45°F - Cold Holding); raw fish (50°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (50°F - Cold Holding) ; rice and beans (48°F - Cold Holding) in reach in cooler in kitchen. Cooler has ambient temperature of 45°F. Operator discarded. ham sandwiches (67°F - Cold Holding) operator put in walk in cooler."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. employee washing, rinsing and no sanitizing. Manager set up sanitizer."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. white rice (46°F - Cold Holding); Beef (45°F - Cold Holding); raw fish (50°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (50°F - Cold Holding) ; rice and beans (48°F - Cold Holding) held overnight in reach in cooler in kitchen. Cooler has ambient temperature of 45°F."

***YELLOW TAIL SUB & GRILL

11609 SW 216TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/18/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately around 8+ live roaches inside the in-use reach in cooler handle and gasket at cook line, 1 live roach crawling on the floor at cook line, 1 live roach crawling in the other reach in cooler against the wall in the kitchen."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Reviewed and provided the person in charge with the big 5 food borne illnesses handout."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on the reach in cooler gasket, in the reach in cooler at cook line area, approximately 6 dead underneath the grill at cook line."

"Plumbing system in disrepair. As per Owner they are working on fixing the walk in cooler/ walk in freezer. No TCS food was stored on this units."

***KYOJIN JAPANESE SEAFOOD BUFFET

6212 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

SOUTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/17/19

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches by the back kitchen next to the rice container and the water heater in the kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach by the back kitchen next to the rice container and the water heater in the kitchen area."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed container of vegetables oil on the floor by the cook line. Also cases of food items on the floor inside walk-in cooler."

"Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food in reach-in cooler. Observed raw shrimp and raw salmon stored over cooked imitation crab in the reach in cooler in the front area. Advised the Operator, the Operator removed the shrimp and fish."

"Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed cleaning items stored inside hand wash sink."

***AJI CARBON

16978 NE 19TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 2/16/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/20/16

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 1 live roach crawling by clean utensils on front counter, 2 live roach crawling under the ice bin at front counter, 1 live roach crawling on wall by ice bin, 7 live roach crawling inside reach in cooler gasket at the front counter, with ketchup, mayonnaise, and salad dressings stored in the reach in cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 3 dead roaches in the front counter reach in cooler gasket. 4 dead roaches on the kitchen floor by preparation table, next to the three compartment sink."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen and front counter areas."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On the stove, and the oven."

***SUSHI SAKE HAMMOCKS

14649 SW 104TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/28/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15+ live roaches on top of the dishwasher Machine near the preparation table and the three compartment sink in the kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches underneath dishwasher Machine in the kitchen."

***CAFE RUYI

5300 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/26/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Dead rodent present. Observed 2 dead rodents on the floor between two crates with a plywood that holds bags of rice."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20+ fresh rodent droppings on the floor between two crates with a plywood that holds bags of rice in the kitchen. Observed 10+ fresh rodent dropping on the kitchen prep table shelf. Observed 40+ dried droppings indoor around the perimeter of the wall of the kitchen."

"Rodent bait not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station. Observed 2 rodent traps between the wall and the hand wash sink."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employee rinsing a stainless container in the prep sink without washing, rinsing and sanitizing."

"Employee washed hands with no soap."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food thawed in standing water. Observed 3 boxes of shrimp in a bucket with standing water in the floor. Employee placed it in the prep sink with running water."



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.