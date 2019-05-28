2 South Florida pizzerias ordered shut due to roach issues

Google Maps

HIALEAH, Fla. - Rey's Pizza #10 in Hialeah and Papa Piccolo's Pizza in South Miami were ordered shut last week.

According inspection reports, both had roach issues.

La Playa Grill in Homestead Bayfront Park was also ordered shut. While Bayfront Park is a Miami-Dade County park, the restaurant services are contracted out.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places listed were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***LA PLAYA GRILL

HOMESTEAD BAYFRONT PARK

9698 SW 328TH STREET

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/21/19

11 VIOLATIONS

"Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 70-100+ flying insects on ceiling throughout the kitchen, the most accumulation was observed by kitchen door exit and entrance."

"Floor/table fan has accumulation of food debris/dust/grease/soil residue. On small prep table by kitchen entrance."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

***REYS PIZZA #10

1050 EAST 8TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 5/20/19

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15+ live roaches between reach coolers and wall in food preparation area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed reach in cooler not working properly: ham 55°F, pepperoni 54°f for less than 2/hrs. Advised employee, she moved it to a working reach in cooler ambient temperature 40° F **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade. Observed can opener soiled attached to preparation table."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***PAPA PICCOLO'S PIZZERIA

8016 SW 81ST DRIVE

SOUTH MIAMI/DADELAND

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/22/19

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately in total of 22 live roaches throughout the kitchen area, 6 live roaches in the kitchen cabinet, 3 live roaches at the front counter, 2 live roaches inside the oven, 3 live roaches on the wall behind the refrigerator, 3 on the food preparation table and approximately 5 live roaches on the floor by the cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 40-50 dead roaches inside the food cabinet inside the kitchen. Advised and showed it to the operator, the owner cleaned the cabinet."

