250+ rodent droppings found in restaurant ordered shut for 4th time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Why is this place allowed to continue to operate??!!

An inspector ordered Notre Dame Restaurant in Pompano Beach shut again last week.

It's the fourth time this place has been ordered shut.

The inspector noted a serious rodent issue and fly issue. There was also an objectionable odor in the place.

Based on the track record, why anyone would eat here is actually surprising.

Meanwhile, there was a serious fly issue found at Villagio in the Sawgrass Mills mall.

Flies were actually landing on the inspector.

If you don't think flies are a big issue, think about what you may have seen them land on in the grass after a dog does his "business."

Rodent issues were also found at Pizza and Brew in Oakland Park.

Plomo Tequila and Taco on the Miracle Mile in Coral Gables had no running water and a fly issue.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to ask why Notre Dame's license isn't suspended permanently .

The truth is the owner can simply change the name and open under a new one.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***PLOMO TEQUILA & TACO BAR

230 MIRACLE MILE

CORAL GABLES

ORDERED SHUT 3/5/19

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately three live flies in bar area by floor drain. Observed approximately one live fly on cook line. Observed one live fly in ware washing area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed cooked rice (52°F - Cooling); cooked beans (52°F - Cooling) in walk in cooler as per manager, Food was prepared on the previous day."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Observed employee put on gloves to prepare raw chicken without washing hands. No water in entire establishment."

"Establishment operating with no potable running water. Observed no hot or cold water in entire establishment. Water service disconnected."

***PIZZA & BREW

53 NE 44TH STREET

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 3/6/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 10 fresh rodent droppings found in food preparation area behind General Electric freezer, approximately 15 fresh rodent droppings found underneath 3 compartment sink in dishwashing area, 3 fresh rodent droppings found underneath food storage rack at storage area and 3 dry rodent droppings found next to Hobart mixer in prep area."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing in order to properly date mark the food when it is thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. Observed no date marked on lasagna made on 2/28/19 found in reach in cooler and freezer."

***NOTRE DAME RESTAURANT

48 NORTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/5/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/15/17

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/31/16

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/22/16

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately: 37 dry rodent droppings on shelving above chest freezer by back door and around chest freezer. Droppings next to clean pots. 33 dry and 3 fresh rodent droppings on shelving above prep table at cook line. Food and clean plates observed on prep table. 200+ dry and 10 fresh rodent droppings in dry storage room next to cook line. Dropping next to foods and single service items."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately: 30 live flying insects in dry storage area near dining room. Flies landing on wall, on wrapped napkins and to go containers, on wire shelving and on side of freezers. 5 live flying insects by walk-in cooler. Landing on wall. 160 live flying insects in rear prep are by back door. Flies landing on walls, on sides and top of Whirlpool freezer , 6 landing on box of chicken and 3 of them on cutting board. 50 live flying insects under 3 compartment sink. 17 live flying insects in dry storage room next to cook line . 10 Flies landing on rice bag."

"Objectionable odor in establishment at cook line and dry storage room."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Turkey 52F, porridge 52F, beef 57F, potatoes 56F, cooked beef 56F, pork 57F, lettuce 56F,, cooked beef 55F, sauce 61F, sauce w/ cooked veggies 56F,, rice 63F, cooked chicken 56F, and oxtail 55F all at walk-in cooler. Foods in cooler overnight. Foods not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours. Ambient temperature of cooler between 55-56F."

***INDIAN HARBOR

1830 CORDOVA ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 3/5/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Cook line : 2 live on wall over prep station 7 live under shelf where single service items and ramikin are stored next to cook line coolers **Repeat Violation**."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed at 0, primed machine, corrected to 50 ppm."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***VILLAGIO RESTAURANT

SAWGRASS MILLS MALL

1760 SAWGRASS MILLS CIRCLE

SUNRISE



ORDERED SHUT 3/4/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 60 flying flies flying around garbage can at bar. 6 landing on oranges, lemons and cherries on bar counter. 200 flies on wall in dining room. 8 flies landing on clean folded napkins in dining room 50 flying flies in pizza station. 6 flies landing on prepped pizza dough on pizza counter. 10 flies flying on cook line. 4 landing on cook line prep counter, 2 landing on inspectors hat."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Creme Dessert (49°F); Cheese Cake (49°F) and Milk Cups (49°F) at dessert case in front area. Per Chef items have been in case since last night. Unit had an ambient temperature of 48°F."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Soda gun soiled."

