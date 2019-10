26 violations found, risk of foodborne illness at Winn Dixie in Broward

TAMARAC, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has ordered a re-inspection of a Winn Dixie in Tamarac due to citations that pose a risk of foodborne illness.

According to the inspector, the grocery store has 30 calendar days to install hand sinks with hot & cold running water, and proper plumbing in the ware wash area for the deli department and on the deli side of the deli/bakery area.

A re-inspection will happen within 2 weeks, although the location is currently open for business.

Below are some of the violations found at the Winn Dixie.

WINN DIXIE

3116 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

TAMARAC

INSPECTION DATE 10/7/19

"PERSON IN CHARGE DOES NOT ENSURE ACTIVE MANAGERIAL CONTROL AS EVIDENCED BY THE LACK OF HAND WASHING, CROSS CONTAMINATION, UNAUTHORIZED PERSONS, AND COOLING VIOLATIONS."

"DELI-BAKERY AREA- FOOD EMPLOYEES NOT WASHING THEIR HANDS IMMEDIATELY BEFORE DONNING GLOVES TO ENGAGE IN OPEN FOOD SERVICE. COS, INSPECTOR SPOKE TO PERSON IN CHARGE REGARDING PROPER HAND WASHING PROCEDURES, AND EMPLOYEES WASHED THEIR HANDS AND DONNED NEW GLOVES TO CONTINUE."

"DELI-BAKERY AREA- ONLY HAND SINK PROVIDED LOCATED BY THE BACK WALL OF THE BAKERY SECTION AND NOT LOCATED TO ALLOW CONVENIENT USE BY THE DELI EMPLOYEES AS EVIDENCED BY THE LACK OF HAND WASHING. ESTABLISHMENT HAS 30 CALENDAR DAYS TO INSTALL A HAND SINK WITH HOT AND COLD RUNNING WATER AND PROPER DRAINAGE."

"DELI-BAKERY AREA- BOXES OF RAW CHICKEN STORED ON BOX OF FULLY COOKED PORK SAUSAGES. COS, SAUSAGE BOX WAS MOVED TO PROPER STORAGE CHECKED BY INSPECTOR. MEAT ROOM, BOXES OF RAW PORK BACON STORED ON TOP OF BOXES OF READY TO EAT DELI MEATS AND LUNCHABLES. COS, RAW BACON BOXES WERE MOVED TO PROPER STORAGE."

"BAKING PANS FOUND WITH STUCK ON OLD BREAD RESIDUE AND NOT CLEANED EVERY 24HRS AS REQUIRED."

"DELI-BAKERY AREA- DRIED UP OLD FOOD RESIDUE FOUND ON BOTTOM RIM IN BETWEEN THE SLICER AND GUARD TO THE DELI SLICER. COS, SLICER WAS TAKEN APART, WASHED, RINSED AND SANITIZED, CHECKED BY INSPECTOR. MEAT ROOM, UNUSED BAND-SAW FOUND WITH DRIED UP OLD FOOD RESIDE ON THE SMALL HOLDING PIECE BETWEEN THE BLADE AND ON THE INTERIOR WALL NEXT TO IT. COS, BAND-SAW WAS TAKEN APART, WASHED RINSED AND SANITIZED, CHECKED BY INSPECTOR."

"DELI-BAKERY AREA- OLD CRUSTY GREASE RESIDUE FOUND ON INTERIOR RIM AND BACK SPLASH WALL OF DEEP FRYER."

"SEAFOOD AREA- FOUND OPENED BULK TRAYS (FROM PREVIOUS DAY) WITH FULLY COOKED DUNGENESS CRAB, SNOW CRAB LEGS, CRAB CLAWS AND SHRIMP NOT DATE MARKED AS REQUIRED. COS, PROPER DATE MARKING STICKER WAS PLACED IN FOOD ITEMS, CHECKED BY INSPECTOR."

"DELI-BAKERY AREA- PACK OF FULLY COOKED PORK RIBS SITTING AT AMBIENT TEMPERATURE NEXT TO ROTISSERIE OVEN. COS, RIBS WERE PLACED BACK INTO WALK IN COOLER FOR PROPER THAWING PROCEDURES."

"MEAT PROCESSING ROOM- UNAUTHORIZED PERSON (MALE) ENTERED THE PROCESSING ROOM TO SPEAK TO THE MEAT MANAGER. COS, MEAT EMPLOYEE ASKED THE PERSON TO LEAVE THE AREA."

"PRODUCE AREA- WARE WASH SINK FOUND UNCLEAN WITH OLD FOOD RESIDUE INSIDE SINK BASINS AND ON DRY WING NOT CLEANED BEFORE AND AFTER USE. MEAT ROOM, WARE WASH SINK FOUND UNCLEAN WITH OLD FOOD RESIDUE INSIDE SINK BASINS AND ON DRY WING NOT CLEANED BEFORE AND AFTER USE."

"RETAIL AREA- HEAVY ICE BUILDUP INSIDE CHEST FREEZER DISPLAYING POPSICLES."

"MEAT ROOM- BOTH CONDENSER UNITS FOUND LEAKING WATER DROPS (CONDENSATION) ONTO THE FLOOR. ESTABLISHMENT HAS 30 CALENDAR DAYS TO REPAIR THE UNITS FROM LEAKING."

