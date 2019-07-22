36 violations found at South Florida Burger King

Michael Smith/Getty Images

HIALEAH, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was at Triple B Bar & Grill in Hollywood based on a complaint and found 41 violations.

Among the violations, the inspector noted rodent droppings in the kitchen.

Rodent issues were also found at Angelina's Coffee and Juice in Miami. It's the second time Angelina's has been ordered shut due to rodent issues.

A stop sale was issued on bagels at Stela's Kitchen in Aventura after the inspector saw flies landing on them.

A fly problem was also discovered at Latin Cafe 200 at 25th street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 violations were found at the Burger King in Hialeah.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***BURGER KING

891 WEST 49TH STREET

HIALEAH

36 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ORDERED SHUT 7/16/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/22/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach near bread area storage area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 live flies by the three compartment sink area located at prep and cook area, observed approximately 40 live flies on the wall of the dry storage near soda machine, Observed approximately 15 live, small flies in the air and landing on boxes of storage area near bread area closet located towards back kitchen area. Observed approximately 10 live flies at the mop sink."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed liquid eggs at (67°F - Cold Holding) located on top of prep table kitchen."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed food debris on top of reach in freezer used to store fries, near fryer station."

"Equipment in poor repair. **Repeat Violation**."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface. Located near window drive thru and ice machine. Also Observed grease accumulation on the exterior portions of the fryer and soil residue on the exterior portions of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed black debris and solid walls located inside men's, women's restrooms of the establishment. Also, observed solid walls near drive through service area and all kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**."

***STELA'S KITCHEN AVENTURA

20803 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA

ORDERED SHUT 7/19/19

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 5 live flies landing on top of plain bagels located on the rolling rack at the front line. Operator discarded."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. observed 13+ live flies flying over preparation area next to fresh squeezed Orange juice machine at the front line, 5+ live flies flying on the back preparation area next to ice machine, approximately 5+ live flies landing on top of plain bagels located on the rolling rack at the front line. Stop sale will be issued for the bagels were flies landed on."

***LATIN CAFE 2000

2501 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/17/19

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. At time the inspection, observed 6 live flies on white wooden shelf above prep table with microwave. 20+ live flies on a pole above prep table in front of cook line. 13+ live flies on a pole above steam table. Prep table: 4 live flies on and inside a black container with ham and cheese filling for empanadas. On the same prep table: 6 live flies on top of a container of syrup for pastries. Meat prep table: 2 live flies crawling on cutting board by raw beef. Rack by walk in freezer: 8+ live flies on a clean tortilla presser. By the back door, prep table: 2 live flies on meat slicer, prep table in front of the oven: 3 live flies on the lid of cooked yuca. Rack by walk in freezer: 10 plus live flies on a box with Styrofoam cups. Ware wash area: 2 live flies near dish washing machine."

"Small flying insects in the kitchen on a rack by the walk in freezer: 6+ small flying insects resting on a box of styrofoam cup. 4 small flying insects landing on boxes in the dry storage area."

***ANGELINA'S COFFEE AND JUICE

MIDTOWN MIAMI

3451 NE 1ST AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/17/19

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/10/18

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Kitchen by dish washing machine: 8+ rodent droppings inside of a plastic container with clean utensils. Shelf in front counter by coffee machine: 2 rodent droppings on a wooden shelf. Front counter underneath hand wash sink by cash register: 2 rodent droppings inside cabinet. Front counter cabinet behind the cash register: 6+ rodent droppings."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Kitchen on top of a small refrigerator by make table: 10 dead roaches on the sticky glue trap. On the floor underneath rack on the kitchen 9 dead roaches on the sticky glue trap. On the floor by the small refrigerator 6+ dead roaches on the sticky glue trap."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. A bottle of Raid in the kitchen by the dish machine."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment. On the floor of kitchen and front counter."

"Dead roaches on premises. Unisex restroom: 8+ dead roaches on the floor. Front counter: 2 dead roaches behind the juice machine. Kitchen wall by prep table: 1 dead roach."

"Non-service animals in the food establishment or on premises. Customer had non service dog inside the establishment at the front counter. Operator asked him to leave."

"Slicer blade soiled with old food debris."

***GYRO HOUSE 2

BAYSIDE MARKETPLACE

401 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

INITIAL FOOD LICENSE INSPECTION

7/12/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 live roach crawling across the kitchen floor heading under reach in cooler unit. Observed approximately 2 live roaches between the crevices of the wall and frontline steam table unit. Observed approximately 1 live roach crawling under front counter soda dispenser at kitchen area."

"Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Observed at kitchen area, located on top of prep counter."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed heavily soiled cutting board under microwave, located at kitchen area."

***TRIPLE B BAR & GRILL

830 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/17/19

41 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 20 plus rodent dried droppings on floor between beer cooler and walk-in cooler in kitchen."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live on floor next to Walk-in cooler, 1 live on floor next to ice machine at bar."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment. Next to soda boxes in kitchen."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 1 landed on marshmallow bag, 1 on cutting board on flip top cooler, 1 on open cookies, 2 dead flies in Flip top cooler."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Flip top, 48° cut lettuce, 47-53° assorted cheeses, whipping cream carton 49-50°, raw chicken quarters 45°, raw chicken breasts 47°, raw chicken tenders 46°, mini sliders 47°, blue cheese dressing cups 48°."

"Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Home defense on bar clean storage area."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface."

"Bathroom facility in disrepair. Odor in ladies and men's room. 2) Toilet paper on floor."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Sticky pad on floor in water heater area, 2) 2-Roach motel devices on floor at bar."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Told chef, he washed hands."



