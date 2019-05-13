Bowling alley, hotel kitchens among those ordered shut in South Florida

DAVIE, Fla. - State records show three South Florida kitchens were ordered shut last week.

One was in a Pompano Beach hotel and another was in a Davie bowling alley. The third was a restaurant in Miami Springs.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***ORIENTAL EXPRESS CHINESE FOOD

3962 CURTISS PARKWAY

MIAMI SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 6/7/19

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 2 live roaches crawling on wall in waiting area, observed one live roach crawling on grill, observed one roach crawling in middle compartment of three compartment sink. Observed approximately 25 roaches crawling on floor of kitchen."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

***BOWLERO DAVIE

(BOWLING ALLEY)

8200 WEST STATE ROAD 84

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 5/7/19

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately: 25 live flying insects in soda box storage area., landing on boxes. 2 live flying insects flying around ice machine area 10 live flying insects in dry storage in front of 3 compartment sink landing on top of cans and food storage containers. 10 live flying insects by 3 compartments sink flying around and landing on walls. 10 live flying insects in clean equipment storage rack next to walk-in cooler landing on clean lids and containers. 1 live flying insect flying around cook line area. 10 live flying insects in bar area 4 dead flying insects inside bar cooler."

"Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area."

***OCEANO BISTRO & LOUNGE

RESIDENCE INN/MARRIOTT

1350 NORTH OCEAN BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 5/6/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/9/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches on or near electrical box on wall under dish machine area and 2 live roaches on wall behind ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 8 dead roaches on top of chemical bucket at dish area. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches in glue trap on top of electrical box on wall next to dish machine."



