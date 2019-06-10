Carrabba's, Golden Corral, Giardinos Gourmet make Dirty Dining list

Google Maps

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week and some of their violations..

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection .

***CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL

2501 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/4/19

9 VIOLATIONS

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed more that twenty flies at the service area, landing on oil and vinegar bottles and shelves. Manager discarded bottles. Observed five flies on the drain board of the beer nozzles."

"Objectionable odor throughout establishment."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed more then ten flies on trap near bread station."

***GIARDINOS GOURMET SALADS

13775 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 6/7/19

5 VIOLATIONS

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 15 live flying insects landing on food items in food preparation area, approximately 5 live flying insects on wall at dishwashing area and 3 live flying insects nesting on clean utensils at dishwashing area."

***TUMI RESTAURANT

7926 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 6/5/19

6/5/19

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed around 10 live under the prep table in the kitchen Observed 2 crawling in kitchen floor. Observed 1 crawling on wall behind reach in freezer. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead on floor of the kitchen Observed 5 dead on gaskets in reach in freezer. **Repeat Violation**."

***GOLDEN CORRAL

9045 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/4/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 8 live flies flying around cold choice station around cut lettuce and cut melons. 5 live small flies on wall next to ice machine 2 live small flies flying around in dining room. 10 live small flies flying around hand sink in service station. 4 live small flies in desert station flying around. 4 live small flies in kitchen area flying around garbage cans."

***SOYA SUSHI BAR

11402 NW 41ST STREET

DORAL

ORDERED SHUT 6/4/19

36 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 2 live, small flying insects on paper towel at front counter hand wash sink; 15+ live, small flying insects and 7+ on the wall at the front counter. Observed 3+ live, small flying insects landing on sushi rolls, scallions, and mango sitting on cutting board at front counter. Sushi Chef discarded all food items. Observed approximately 10+ live, small flying insects on wall by three compartment sink, approximately 20+ live, small flying insects on other areas of the wall in the kitchen, approximately 5+ by dry storage shelf, approximately 4+ live, small flying insects on clean food containers, and approximately 4+ on clean boxes of drinking glasses on shelf over ice machine."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager employed at this location."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

"Accumulation of food debris/soil residue in front counter hand wash sink. Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on paper towel and/or soap dispenser. Shelf under preparation table soiled with food debris. Food debris/dust/soil residue on dry storage shelves. Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles."

"Observed 3+ live, small flying insects landing on sushi rolls, scallions, and mango sitting on cutting board at front counter. See stop sale."

***EL DON PEPE RESTAURANT

9090 NW SOUTH RIVER DRIVE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 6/4/19

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach crawling on counter next to microwave in kitchen. Observed approximately 3 roaches crawling on floor in kitchen area. Observed one roach crawling in dry steam well in kitchen. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on floor behind front counter."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on floor by back door. Observed 2 dead roaches on rim of mop sink. Observed 2 dead roaches in dirty pan in kitchen. Observed approximately 35 dead roaches on floor under storage shelf in kitchen. Observed approximately 15 dead roaches inside unit holding rice and pasta. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches inside dry steam well in kitchen. Observed one dead roach on top of microwave. Observed one dead roach on counter next to food preparation area. Observed approximately 50 dead roaches on floor behind front counter."



