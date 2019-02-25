Food contamination: Inspectors find roaches in rice, corn starch

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - An Inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation found live roaches in rice and corn starch in the kitchen of the restaurant on Oakland Park Boulevard last week.

According to the inspection rodent droppings were found as well.

Rodent issues were found at a Subway sandwich shop near the Golden Glades interchange off the Palmetto Expressway and at a Domino’s Pizza in Oakland Park.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places below were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***SUBWAY

1000 PARK CENTER BOULEVARD

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/22/19

18 VIOLATIONS

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 3 dry rodent droppings in hall of dry storage shelf, on the floor, 4 dry rodent droppings under the condiment storage shelf on the floor, and 12 dry rodent droppings on top of the walk in cooler and walk in freezer."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"Old food stuck to clean empty food containers, Old labels stuck to food containers after cleaning, on shelf, above three compartment sink."

"Accumulation of old, wet lettuce debris/soil residue inside the front hand wash sink. Shelf under preparation table soiled with food debris."

"Slicer blade guard soiled with old food debris."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

***DOMINO'S PIZZA

400 EAST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

WINTON MANORS

ORDERED SHUT 2/22/19

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 10 fresh rodent droppings found underneath wire rack in dishwashing area, 6 fresh rodent droppings frond in dry storage area, 1 fresh rodent dropping found underneath food preparation table in kitchen area, 1 fresh rodent dropping found at walk in cooler door and 1 dry rodent dropping found at hot water heater in kitchen."

**LALO & JENN'S KITCHEN

827 EAST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 2/20/19

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches on wall next to hand wash sink in kitchen, 3 live roaches underneath 3 compartment sink, 1 live roach crawling on the lid of ice machine, 1 live roach on hot water heater and 2 live roaches on flip top reach in cooler at cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 8 dead roaches underneath hand washing sink in kitchen, 4 dead roaches on top of hot water heater in kitchen, 4 dead roaches underneath 3 compartment sink in kitchen and 4 dead roaches underneath food preparation table in kitchen."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Atosa reach in cooler."

***LOCAL RESTAURANT

4380 NE 31ST AVENUE

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 2/19/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 6 live roaches found next to reach in freezer in kitchen, 2 live roaches found underneath cooking equipment on cook line, 5 live roaches found in dry storage area and 3 live roaches found in employees restroom."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 five flying insects landing on cooked meats at reach in freezer, approximately 15 flying insects landing on wall at cook line and approximately 10 flying insects landing on food preparation table in kitchen."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. 1. Observed raw fish in reach in freezer at 55°F and raw chicken at 51°F. Both items has been out of temperature from yesterday. 2. Observed cooked pork in reach in cooler at 78°F and cooked turkey at 77°F , both items was cooked 02/16/2019. **Repeat Violation**."

***Q'RICO LATIN FUSION FOOD

2112 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/20/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately: 5 live roaches in warehousing area crawling on clean dishes on dish rack. 4 live roaches on floor in washing area 3 live roaches crawling on exterior of reach-in freezer next to ware washing area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 5 dead roaches in light fixture over ware washing area."

"Soiled floors with food debris next to reach in freezers in back area."

"Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. **Repeat Violation**."

***EL PLATONEEKA

18304 SW 147TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/20/19

13 VIOLATIONS

"Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee touched her face, continued engaging food preparation and failed to wash hands."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Water pressure lacking at fixtures that require the use of water. No water throughout the establishment."

***ARLEN BEACH CAFE

5701 COLLINS AVENUE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/19/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on wall behind microwave in main kitchen cooking area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches between ice machine and reach in cooler

Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. By triple sink area. Back preparation area."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***NEW MAINLAND RESTAURANT(CHINESE)

884 EAST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/22/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Food contaminated by employees/consumers and operator continued to serve food. See stop sale. Observed rice and corn starch contaminated by roaches."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 2 fresh rodent droppings found next to hot water heater in kitchen and 4 fresh rodent droppings found underneath 3 compartment sink."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 5 live roaches found underneath 3 compartment sink in kitchen, 8 live roaches found in container with raw rice in dry storage area and 1 live roach found in container with corn starch in kitchen."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw chicken wings stored in whirlpool reach in cooler from 2/15/19 at 44-49 degrees Fahrenheit."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 4 dead roaches on hot water heater in kitchen."

"Operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing in order to properly date mark the food when it is thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. Observed cooked pork and chicken in reach in cooler and walk in cooler."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.