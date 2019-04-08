IHOP, Nikki's, Wing Loon make Dirty Dining list

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A state inspector saw rodent droppings under a rice cooker and on the cook line at Wing Loon Chinese in Oakland Park last week.

Wing Loon was among the five South Florida kitchens ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The roach issue at Nikki's Orange Kitchen in Pompano Beach still existed last week, as well.

Nikki's was first ordered shut March 27 and again last week after live and dead roaches were spotted in several spots.

The inspector was at Nikki's based on a complaint last week.

The IHOP in the Flamingo Falls Shopping Center was also ordered shut last week.

According to an inspector, flies were landing on plates and in the bread area.

Below is list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***ERIC'S AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD

625 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/1/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 live roaches under water heater area. Observed 3 live roaches in glue trap next to microwave oven. Observed 2 dead behind grill, 2 on side of reach in cooler and approximately 8 dead at loose wall attachment behind water heater area."

"Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Employee handled money and then scooped ice with clean scoop at ice bin in dining room without washing hands."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***WING LOON CHINESE FOOD TAKE OUT

3520 NORTH ANDREWS AVENUE

OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 4/3/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 20 fresh rodent droppings found in employee restroom, approximately 30 fresh rodent droppings found in dry storage room, 8 fresh rodent droppings found in prep area next to walk in cooler, 6 dry rodent droppings found In food prep area underneath rice cooker and approximately 10 fresh rodent droppings found on floor on cook line."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 4 live flying insects landing on food preparation table in kitchen, approximately 8 live flying insects on wall in dishwashing area and 3 live flying insects nesting on top of microwave at cook line."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed interior of True reach in cooler soiled with food residue."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food left at room temperature to cool. Observed cooked chicken temps at 89 degrees Fahrenheit left at room temperature to cool."

"Reach-in cooler not maintained in good repair. Do not store potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food in this unit until the unit is repaired. Observed flip top reach in cooler ambient temperature at 46 degrees Fahrenheit."

***IHOP

2112 NORTH FLAMINGO ROAD

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 4/4/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. About 15 flying around and landing on clean and dirty plates in the ware washing area. About 10 landing on the bread wrappers on the bread rack, near the ice machine. About 10 flying around and landing on bagged trash held near back exit door. About 5 flying around at the wait station. About 4 flying around the trash cans at the cook line. Operator called Orkin pest control company. **Repeat Violation**."

***NIKKI'S ORANGE KITCHEN

1 OCEAN BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/2/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/27/19

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches under small reach in freezer at cook line, 3 live roaches under soda box storage, 2 live roaches behind dry produce storage at cook line and 2 live under oven. Observed approximately 12 dead under 3 compartment sink at cook line, 6 dead under reach in freezer, 5 dead next to range/oven, 3 dead under standing oven and 2 dead behind bulk salt container. **Repeat Violation**."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment. At wall floor juncture next to range oven."

***BOJOS SEAFOOD KITCHEN

731 HAMMONDVILLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/2/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on toaster shelf at cook line, 3 live at prep shelf area, 1 live under dish machine and 1 live on wall above dish machine. Observed approximately 10 dead under equipment on dish shelve, 6 dead under dry storage shelve and 5 dead under dish machine."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Grease under cook line, grease/debris under ice machine at back door and soil residue under shelving. **Repeat Violation**."



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.