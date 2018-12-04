Inspector finds rodent droppings inside container of cornmeal at South Florida restaurant

HIALEAH, Fla. - According to a state inspection report, live and dead roaches were found last week inside the Wendy's on Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach.

There was also an "objectionable odor" coming from sink, the report stated.

An inspector also found that Costa Sur Seafood Restaurant in Hialeah was open and operating without a state license.

According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found in several areas, including inside a container of cornmeal.

There were several repeat offenders ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Roach issues were found inside China Express in Little Haiti and inside Tamarac Thai and Sushi in Tamarac.

Both places had been ordered shut in the beginning of November for the same issues.

Sewage or wastewater, meanwhile, was backing up through the sinks at Shalamas Roti Shop in Margate.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Wendy's

1856 Miami Gardens Drive

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Nov. 28

15 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 2 lives roaches inside electric panel located under ice bin and lemonade juice dispenser counter, approximately 2 lives roaches on kitchen floor under lemonade dispenser counter at the front line. Approximately 15 lives roaches in dry storage area by the walk in cooler door, Approximately 2 lives roaches inside electric panel on the back of the kitchen in front three compartment sink. Approximately 10 lives roaches inside French fries container box located on dry storage shelve by the walk in cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed Approximately 1 dead roach under cash register at the front counter. Approximately 3 dead roaches at the dry storage area in front of walk in cooler."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 3 lives flies at the kitchen area, above preparation table. Approximately 12 lives flies by drive through window under cash register next to soda machine and hand washing sink."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Apparently from the standing water under hand washing sink next to soda machine by the drive through window."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed approximately 14 dead flies inside reach in cooler located under cold holding line in front of ice machine."

"Accumulation of mold-like substance on juice/drink, frozen dispensing nozzles/equipment. Located in the front line behind cash register."

***China Express

5301 NE Second Ave.

Little Haiti

Ordered shut Nov. 26

16 violations found

Also ordered shut Nov. 1

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found in the kitchen. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the wall, 6 live crawling on the floor throughout the kitchen, 3 live crawling under a trolley near the bathroom."

"Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed plastic bag of raw chicken over cooked pork and vegetables in the reach in cooler."

"Food stored in a prohibited area. Observed open container of flour/ sugar in the hallway accessible to guest when going to the restroom."

***Little Peru

6832 NW 169th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Nov. 26

30 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 40 dry rodent dropping in front counter area next to clean glasses, approximately 25 dry rodent dropping on the corner of front counter area. Observed approximately 200 + under wine shelves located at office/ dry storage area, approximately 20 dry rodent droppings under the cash register count located at the lobby area. Observed approximately 15 dry rodent droppings underneath of reach in cooler located in the main kitchen next to preparation table."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 11 dead roaches inside cabinet located at the front counter, next to go coffee cups."

"Floor/table fan has accumulation of food debris/dust/grease/soil residue. Observed floor soil under ice machine located at the main kitchen."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. **Repeat Violation**."

"Nonfood-contact equipment in poor repair. Observed ice machine located in main kitchen."

"Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed belly beef inside thanks you bag located inside reach freezer."

"Establishment not maintaining clam/mussel/oyster tags for 90 days also tags not maintained in chronological order according to the last date they were served and not maintained in chronological order according to the last date they were served in the establishment."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Required employee training expired for some employees."

***Tamarac Thai and Sushi

7658 N. Nob Hill Road

Tamarac

Ordered shut Nov. 27

17 violations found

Also ordered shut Nov. 7

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately: 3 live roaches under 3 compartment sink. 8 live roaches under table in dishwashing area 1 live roach under prep table in kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches under hand wash sink in kitchen area, 1 dead roach under prep table in kitchen area, 3 dead roaches under three compartment sink, 2 dead roaches over hand wash sink in kitchen 1 dead roach behind ice machine behind pipe."

"Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. Employee cracked eggs and touched green onions with the same hand without washing hands and changing gloves. Reviewed proper hand washing procedures with manager and cook. Employee changed gloves and washed hands."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Raw chicken over raw beef in white freezer in kitchen. Manager moved chicken to bottom shelf."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"No plan review submitted and approved - renovations were made or are in progress."

***Shalamas Roti Shop

1432 N. State Road 7

Margate

Ordered shut Nov. 28

18 violations found

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks. Observe mop sink with water backing up when hand washing sink is in use."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live next to prep area on floor. Two live on shelf where pots are stored in kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches inside pot on shelf in kitchen 1 dead next to door going into kitchen More then 10 dead in mop sink in kitchen next to hand sink. 3 dead on shelves where pans are stored in kitchen 1 dead under table in dining room."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. In kitchen."

***Costa Sur Seafood Restaurant

1366 E. Fourth Ave.

Hialeah

Initial Food Licensing Inspection

Not allowed to open Nov. 28

22 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 3 dry but not crumbling rodent droppings on floor under hand sink in prep area. Observed approximately 1 dry but not crumbling rodent dropping on bag on flour by dish area. Operator discarded bag. Observed approximately 2 dry but not crumbling rodent dropping inside container of cornmeal by dish area. Stop sale issued on cornmeal. Operator discarded cornmeal. Observed approximately 3 dry but not crumbling rodent droppings on table next to dish machine. Table has cleaning supplies."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 2 dry but not crumbling rodent dropping inside container of cornmeal by dish area. Stop sale issued on cornmeal. Operator discarded cornmeal."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches inside cooler by dish area. Operator cleaned cooler."

"Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants."

