Inspector finds rodent droppings under sushi counter at South Florida restaurant

PLANTATION, Fla. - State records show an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was at Thai Thai in Planation last week based on a complaint.

Roach and rodent issues were found at the restaurant. A mold-like substance was also found on the soda dispensing nozzles.

Meanwhile, live and dead roaches were found last week at Restaurant El Trovador in Homestead.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Thai Thai Restaurant

1861 North Pine Island Road

Plantation

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 7

20 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 8 dry rodent droppings under sushi counter."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches near Reach in freezer in kitchen. 1 live roach behind ice machine."

"Dead roaches on premises. 8 dead roaches behind reach in freezer in kitchen. 2 dead roaches beneath rice cookers on prep table in kitchen. 4 dead roaches in mop sink closet. 3 dead roaches in broom closet."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles. **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands upon returning to employee area. Employee washing dishes handled dirty dishes then handled clean dishes without washing hands. Manager told both employees to wash hands."

***Restaurant El Trovador

1530 NE Eighth St.

Homestead

Ordered shut Jan. 9

16 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches crawling on wall between three compartment sink and mop sink. Observed approximately two live roaches crawling outside of water heating device located above mop sink next to three compartment sink. Observed one live roach crawling on wall above storage rack above three compartment sink. Observed one live roach falling into gap in wall from paper towel to hand wash sink and crawling at near faucet at kitchen hand sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach floating in standing water at mop sink. Observed one dead roach underneath three compartment sink. One dead roach near kitchen entrance and one dead roach on top of grease trap underneath three compartment sink."

