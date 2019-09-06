Inspectors find listeria at Penn Dutch Food Center again

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Food and Environmental samples have tested positive for listeria at Penn Dutch Food Center in Hollywood again.

State Inspectors were back at Penn Dutch Wednesday.

According to a Food Safety Inspection Report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, a stop use and stop sale order was placed for all processing equipment in deli areas, pass through reach in coolers, deli service area, deli slicing room and a back main hallway.

Penn Dutch is located at 3950 N. 28th Terrace in Hollywood. You can see it from Interstate 95, between Stirling Road and Sheridan Street when heading south.

The store is currently closed.

Penn Dutch has a similar problem in February.

On Feb. 20, 100 pounds of chicken salad was voluntarily destroyed because it was possibly contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, per lab result.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the germ listeria monocytogenes. People usually become ill with listeriosis after eating contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control says it's rare for people in other groups to get sick with listeria infection. In March, Greg Salsberg, president of Penn Dutch Food Center said, "Food safety is our No. 1 concern."

"We are not perfect. We understand that," Salsberg said. "We are going to go above and beyond to do the right thing. We value our customers and we value the quality of food that we sell. Most importantly, we want it to be safe for everyone."​​​​​

Penn Dutch has been opened for 44 years.

