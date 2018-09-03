Dirty Dining

Large rat hides in meat slicer during re-inspection at Laurenzo's Italian Market

'Stop use' ordered on all food processing areas, receiving area

By Jeff Weinsier - Investigative Reporter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - According to a food safety inspection report, an inspector found a live, large gray rat last week hiding in a meat slicer on a shelf in the back of Laurenzo's Italian Market in North Miami Beach.

The inspector ordered a "stop use" on all food processing areas, the receiving area and on the receiving of food items.

The inspector was back at the West Dixie Highway market Thursday to re-inspect the business.

READ: Laurenzo's Italian Market re-inspection report

An inspector was originally at the market on Aug. 15 and found six dead rodents in a cake finishing room and rodent droppings throughout the store.

There was also mold on outdated cheese and a pastry. Rodent gnaw marks were also found on food packaging.

Below are the violations right off the re-inspection Aug. 30. The inspector will be back again within the next two weeks to re-inspect the business for a third time.

BACKROOM: 

"Observed an alive large gray rat taking shelter within an idle meat slicer stored on shelf behind food products in backroom."

RETAIL: 

"Observed rodent excreta (waste matter discharged from the body, especially feces and urine) throughout entire retail area. 

PROCESSING: 

"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire processing area."

DELI: 

"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire deli area." 

BAKERY: 

"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire bakery area."

SEAFOOD: 

"Observed rodent excreta throughout seafood department."

CAKE FINISHING ROOM: 

"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire work area." 

BACKROOM: 

"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire backroom storage."  
 


 

 

 

