Large rat hides in meat slicer during re-inspection at Laurenzo's Italian Market

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - According to a food safety inspection report, an inspector found a live, large gray rat last week hiding in a meat slicer on a shelf in the back of Laurenzo's Italian Market in North Miami Beach.
The inspector ordered a "stop use" on all food processing areas, the receiving area and on the receiving of food items.
The inspector was back at the West Dixie Highway market Thursday to re-inspect the business.
READ: Laurenzo's Italian Market re-inspection report
An inspector was originally at the market on Aug. 15 and found six dead rodents in a cake finishing room and rodent droppings throughout the store.
There was also mold on outdated cheese and a pastry. Rodent gnaw marks were also found on food packaging.
Below are the violations right off the re-inspection Aug. 30. The inspector will be back again within the next two weeks to re-inspect the business for a third time.
BACKROOM:
"Observed an alive large gray rat taking shelter within an idle meat slicer stored on shelf behind food products in backroom."
RETAIL:
"Observed rodent excreta (waste matter discharged from the body, especially feces and urine) throughout entire retail area.
PROCESSING:
"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire processing area."
DELI:
"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire deli area."
BAKERY:
"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire bakery area."
SEAFOOD:
"Observed rodent excreta throughout seafood department."
CAKE FINISHING ROOM:
"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire work area."
BACKROOM:
"Observed rodent excreta throughout entire backroom storage."
