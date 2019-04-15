Live roach found in pot of cooked potatoes at South Florida restaurant

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A state inspector saw a live roach in a pot of cooked potatoes at Indian Curry & Sweets last week.

Roaches were found in several other spots in the Sunrise restaurant.

A total of seven South Florida kitchens were ordered shut last week.

Roach issues were found at Los Taco's, Mac Daddy Subs and I Sushi Café, all in Plantation.

El Lyon Super Restaurant in North Miami was ordered shut for a second time due to a roach infestation.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

INDIAN CURRY & SWEETS

3408 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 4/11/9

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed live roach in pot with cooked potatoes on prep table next to walk-in cooler."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed - 1 live roach on floor in front of cook line . - 1 live roach in pot with cooked potatoes on prep table next to walk-in freezer. - 1 live in hand wash sink in dishwashing area. - 1 on floor next to food storage rack next to rear door. - 5 live roaches inside oven by cook line . - 1 live on floor under storage racks with cleaned pans/ utensils in dishwashing area. - 1 live on prep table in front of walk-in cooler. - 1 live inside mounted can opener base on prep table."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment. Observed throughout kitchen on floor in corners. Observed tracking powder inside inoperable reach in cooler next to walk-in cooler."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. - 5 live flies flying around and landing on clean and dirty plates/pots/pans/utensils and wall in dishwashing area. - 3 live flies flying around and landing on garbage can and food on dry storage rack close to cook line ."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed - 4 dead roaches in inoperable reach in cooler next to walk-in cooler. - 2 egg sacs in inoperable reach in cooler next to walk-in cooler. - 1 dead roach in hand wash sink in dishwashing area. - 3 dead roaches on floor by hot water heater next to storage rack with cleaned pots/pans. - 10 dead roaches inside oven by cook line . - 2 egg sacs inside oven by cook line . - 2 dead on floor by prep sink next to cook line . - 2 dead on walls by hand wash sink next to cook line ."

"Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed faucets in disrepair at hand wash sink and prep sink by cook line , observed faucet missing by hand wash sink in dishwashing area."

"Cooked potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked goat meat 47 degrees F, cooked rice 45 degrees F, cooked chicken 44 degrees F - cooling overnight in walk-in cooler covered."

"Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants."

LOS TACOS BY CHEF OMAR

230 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 4/11/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches by fire extinguisher near prep table at cook line 1 live roach inside unused cold holding drawers at cook line . 4 live roaches in side prep area 1 live roach under 3 compartment sink 4 live roaches on glue trap behind cook line flip top cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately: 20 dead roaches behind and under Victory freezer at cook line . 2 dead roaches under steam table at cook line 2 dead roaches inside cold holding drawers at cook line 1 dead roach near back door. 10 dead roaches in water heater room. 10 dead roaches under 3 compartment sink 1 dead roach in gasket at Beverage Air cooler in side prep area 10 dead roaches in dry storage area 3 dead roaches inside cabinet near can opener area. 2 dead roaches in bar area."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped roaches, in control devices."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

MAC DADDY SUBS

8966 CLEARLY BLVD.

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 4/9/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches on door frame in mop sink room 4 live roaches inside choking poster glass frame in rear prep area."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service item."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter 72F at cook line under no temperature control. Food discarded."

I SUSHI CAFE

8970 CLEARLY BLVD.

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 4/9/19

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately: 4 live roaches inside flip top cooler in front of stove. 1 live roach inside triple door flip top cooler by pass thru window 1 live roach under 3 compartment sink 1 live roach inside oven at cook line ."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 10 live flying insects inside soiled wiping cloth bucket under 3 compartment sink."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food held using time as a public health control marked with a time that exceeds the 4-hour limit. See stop sale. Sushi rice from last night night saved and cooled down in a cooler to use today. Sushi rice made last night left outside in an igloo cooler over night to be used today."

"Plumbing system in disrepair. Faucets leaking and water unable to be turned on and off at faucets at hand wash sink at cook line ."

EL LYON SUPER RESTAURANT

13202 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/11/19

19 VIOLATIONS

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/26/19

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 6 + live roaches crawling around the hand wash sink in the front line area , 7 + underneath the prep table located in front of the steam table in the front line area, 5 + live roaches crawling behind the kitchen door , 2+ live roaches by the portable fan tower next to the steam table in the front, 2+ live roaches by the reaching freezer in the kitchen p, and 1 + live roach by the hand sink in the kitchen. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 15 + roach droppings inside hand wash cabinet in the public restroom and 5+ roach excrements on dry storage area, 4+ droppings behind a reach in cooler in the kitchen. **Repeat Violation."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed boiled fish at 100°f, boiled banana 123°f, corn meal at 120°f, white rice at 110°f, rice and beans at 105°f for more than 4 hrs. ( according Employees the food was set there at 10:00 am ). Also observed cooked macaroni at 53°f, whole fish at 52°f, beef gravy at 52°f , and cow foot at 52.5°f , all in reach in cooler at ambient temperature of 50°f in the kitchen area for more than 4 hrs. according person in charge."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on the wood shelf next to the steam table in the front line area, 1 dead roach on the reach in cooler gaskets ( cooler in the kitchen), 1 dead roach between the deep fryer and the stove. **Repeat Violation**."

"All potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food in steam table hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed boiled fish at 100°f, boiled banana 123°f, corn meal at 120°f, white rice at 110°f, rice and beans at 105°f for more than 4 hrs."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Employee conducting manual ware washing ( dirty to clean utensils, pots and pans) without washing hands."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

GIGIS GOURMET CATERING

1082 NW 54TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/11/19

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8+ live roaches inside the microwave, located in the kitchen area."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Required employee training expired for some employees."

VENUS RESTAURANT

13785 NW 7TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/10/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling behind a reach freezer, 2+ live roaches crawling on the top of a flour container , 4 + live roaches crawling on the wall ( all in the front line area). Also observed 2 live roaches crawling behind a reach in freezer in the kitchen area, 3 + live roach crawling on the wall in ware washing area in the kitchen, and. 3 + live roaches inside an unused reach in freezer next to 3 compartment sink in the kitchen, also observed 2 + live roaches inside a broken reach in cooler in the kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed a dead roach inside the reach in cooler used for beverages, 3 dead roaches in the interior topside of the reach in freezer 5+ dead roaches behind reach in freezer (all in the front line area). Also observed 10 + dead roaches behind a freezer in the kitchen and approximately 8 + by the cook line in the kitchen, also observed 3+ dead roaches on shelves underneath prep table in front of the cook line. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed stew turkey (97°F - Hot Holding); corn meal (87°F - Hot Holding); cooked liver (117°F - Hot Holding); all for more than 4 hrs according the owner , left on the cook line. Also observed boiled conch at 48°f inside reach in cooler at ambient temperature of 46°f since yesterday 4/9 (according the owner)."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed accumulation of old debris inside reach in cooler in the front ( beverage cooler) , inside unused oven in the kitchen and inside reach in cooler in the kitchen.**Repeat Violation** **Repeat Violation**."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 5 + flies in the kitchen area."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed excessive accumulation of grease and debris on the wall behind and on the side of cooking equipment's and ware washing area. **Repeat Violation**."

SAFFRON INDIAN CUISINE

18090 COLLINS AVENUE

SUNNY ISLES BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 4/8/29

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 2+ live roaches by the cook line reach in cooler floor, approximately 7+ live roaches under the prep table and non-working cooler floor."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler: Poultry (45°F - Cold Holding); raw lamb (45°F - Cold Holding); cooked spinach (45°F - Cold Holding)."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. observed butter at 85°F, operator placed it on the bbq table."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food thawed at room temperature. Observed 2 samosa boxes thawed out at room temperature, samosa at 26°F. Salmon and Mahi fish at 52°F thawed in standing water located in prep sink. Operator took it back to the walk in cooler."

