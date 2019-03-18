Live roaches, roach excrement found at Miami Gardens KFC

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A state inspector ordered a Miami Gardens KFC shut last week after roaches were found in several spots.

The inspection was based on a complaint. The inspector also found roach waste on a wall and by a hand sink.

Muscle Maker Grill, in Deerfield Beach, dubs itself as a "health food restaurant," but a serious roach issue was also found there last week and the place was ordered shut.

Several food items were also found to be out of temperature.

Rodent droppings were found at Pirates Raw Bar & Grill on West Dixie Highway in Northeast Miami Dade and inside Silver Pon to Go in Tamarac.

A state inspector cited Cafe Med by Bice in Deerfield Beach for "misrepresenting" the food it serves customers. Myapapaya in Fort Lauderdale, across from the Galleria Mall, was also ordered shut last week after the inspector noted a fly issue and food out of temperature.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***MUSCLE MAKER GRILL

230 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/12/19

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately: 20 live roaches under prep table in rear prep area. One live roach walking on top of prep table at cook line. Three live roaches on gaskets at reach-in freezer in rear prep area. Twelve live roaches under garbage can next to three compartment sink two live roaches under rolling cart next to hand wash sink in rear prep area. One live roach under small prep cooler at cook line next to entry door to back prep area 10 live roaches inside unused cold holding drawers at cook line. Ten live roaches inside cabinet next to flip top cooler at cook line. One live roach under steam table at cook line.

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed Approximately: Two dead roaches by double doors near POS system 10 dead roaches on ground under cook line equipment 30+ dead roaches inside cabinet next to prep cooler at cook line. Five dead roaches by three compartment sink. One dead roach on gasket at reach in cooler in rear prep area. Two dead roaches on gasket at reach in freezer in rear prep area. One dead roach inside unused cold holding drawers at cook line. Five dead roaches by water heater. Five dead roaches by dry storage shelving.

"Food debris/dust/grease/soil residue on exterior of reach-in cooler/refrigerator. Cold holding drawers soiled with dead roaches and live roaches in cook line area. Cabinets in front counter area soiled with dead roaches.

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Live roach walking on top of prep table in the rear prep area contaminating a food contact surface."

***PIRATES RAW BAR & GRILL

17850 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/14/19

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately eight shiny, moist rodent droppings in dry storage area with food stored at this area.

"Rodent rub marks present along walls/ceilings. Observed rodent marker in the top West corner of the dry storage.

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed three dead roaches under dishwasher machine.

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

17702 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/14/19

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Approximately 100+ roach excrement present on the wall, by hand wash sink, and the three compartment sink.

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately seven live roaches crawling on computer desk next to hot holding unit holding food, and a bread tray, and two live roaches crawling on the floor under bread tray, and two live roach crawling between wall/tile cracks.

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles.

"Dead roaches on premises, approximately two dead roaches under hot box unit in the kitchen, one dead roach by soda machine dispenser.

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen areas. **Repeat Violation**"

***LEAMINGTON HOTEL

307 NE 1ST STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 3/12/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"No hand wash sink for employees. At the time of the inspection observed establishment under construction. Observed no hand sink, kitchen and breakfast area under construction. Employees are unable to access sink. Establishment serving breakfast."

***CAFE MED BY BICE

WYNDHAM DEERFIELD BEACH RESORT

2096 NE 2ND STREET

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/15/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Establishment advertised red snapper on the menu/menu board but served another type of fish. Menu states that establishment serves red snapper. Observed no invoice within 30 days for red snapper or box that states Red Snapper. Red snapper substituted with snapper fillets as per chef. Only box of Snapper fillets available. Menu states that establishment serves Florida yellow tail snapper. Observed no invoice within 30 days for Florida yellow tail snapper or box that states Florida yellow tail snapper.

"Identity of food or food product misrepresented. As per menu Castelveltrano olives being served. But no such olives observed onsite. Castleveltrano olives substituted for pitted country Italian olives. No invoice within 30 days or container observed.

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately: Five live flying insects near hand wash sink on south side of cook line. Three live flying insect under prep sink in rear prep area. Nineteen live flying insects in drink station. Flying around and two landing on box of cups. Fifteen live flying insects at bar.

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately: 10 dead roaches at six door cold holding drawers at cook line one dead roach in electrical panel cabinet No. 7 in front line area two dead roaches near prep sink table in rear prep area.

"Insect control device installed over clean glasses at bar.

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At cook line : Cooler No. 8- egg whites 52F, liquid egg 48F, ham 47F, tomatoes 51F, lobster 65F, sausage 67F, cheeses 62-65, Cooler No. 6- mascarpone 52F, ham 57F, salmon 50F, beef 50F, Cooler No. 4- Cheese 49F, tomatoes 46F, mascarpone 48F All foods discarded.

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***SILVER PON TO GO

SABAL PALM PLAZA

5100 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 3/14/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by three fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen next to hand wash sink, approximately 10 fresh rodent droppings found underneath food preparation table in kitchen, seven fresh rodent droppings found underneath three compartment sink in kitchen, three fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen next to Hotpoint refrigerator and five dry rodent droppings found in dry storage between General Electric refrigerators.

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed five dead roaches in kitchen underneath food preparation table.

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed wall throughout kitchen soiled with old food residue.

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

***MYAPAPAYA

1040 BAYVIEW DRIVE

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 3/12/19

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 20 small flying insects on vent and approximately 50 more on walls of hallway leading to exterior. Approximately 20 small flying insects on walls of prep area. Approximately five small flying insects on walls at triple sink. Did not observe any on food, food contact surfaces or utensils. Operator began removing flies and cleaning/sanitizing each area.

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

"Stop sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Lentil soup (46-47°F) - per operator made last night and stored in walk in cooler overnight. Observed item in tall tightly closed plastic container. Reviewed proper cooling procedures.

"Required employee training expired for some employees."

