Moldy shrimp, mushrooms and roaches found at South Florida restaurants

PLANTATION, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered Jade Garden in Plantation shut last week after a moldy substance was found on shrimp and mushrooms. Roaches were found, as well.

Meanwhile, a roach issue was found at the Wendy's on State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale and at Jimmy's Diner in Miami.

A total of 48 violations were found at Nikudo Japanese Buffet in Cutler Bay. It is the fourth time Nikudo has been ordered shut.

Below is a list of places that were ordered closed and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***JIMMY'S DINER

11045 NW 7TH AVE

MIAMI, FL 33168

ORDERED SHUT 7/29/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 6 + live roaches crawling inside reach in cooler located in the front Next to clean utensils. Only sealed coffee creamers , butter packages, and covered cut garnishes (lime and lemon) inside. Observed approximately 8+ live roaches crawling inside wood wall crevices behind the cooler in the kitchen area. Also observed approximately 10 + live roaches crawling on the kitchen floor underneath the reach in cooler in front of the cook line."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 10+ roach excrements on the top of reach in cooler located in dry storage by the office."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches ( one inside the oven in the back prep area, 3 inside the reach in cooler in the front and 2 in dry storage area by the office) **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dishmachine."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw shrimp at 55°f, turkey bacon at 54°f and turkey slices at 48°f inside reach in cooler located in front of the cook line (As per employee since yesterday 7/28). **Repeat Violation**"

"Encrusted material on can opener blade. Observed accumulation of old food debris on an opener. **Repeat Violation**."

***EL SANTO COYOTE

26115 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

HOMESTEAD

ORDERED SHUT 7/29/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 6 rodent droppings on preparation table at kitchen entrance, underneath the coffee machine, observed approximately 3 rodent droppings at AC unit closet door and underneath AC unit, AC closet is separated from the kitchen."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Cooked potatoes (54°F - Cold Holding); cooked beef (53°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (53°F-56°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (51°F - Cold Holding); raw fish (49°F - Cold Holding); seafood cream (47°F - Cold Holding); beaked peppers (51°F - Cold Holding); flan (58°F - Cold Holding); cooked beans (51°F - Cold Holding), as per owner for some from day before and some for more than 4 hours. Employee discarding food."

***JADE GARDEN

244 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/31/19

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/15/18

"Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. - Observed dried shrimp with mold like substance - observed cooked mushroom with mold like substance."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach under three compartment sink 1 live roach under prep table next to three compartment sink 6 live roaches over clean utensils on dish drainer by dishwasher."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. squid (62°F - Cold Holding); sausage (52°F - Cold Holding); scallop (52°F - Cold Holding). roast duck (45°F - Cooling). As per operator duck was left in refrigerator overnight. See stop sale."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Employee touched Wonton chips with bare hands. Operator discarded."

"Gaskets with slimy/mold-like build-up. - Observed all reach in cooler gaskets soiled. - Observed shelves under all prep tables soiled. - observed hood filter heavily soiled with build up grease. - observed grease build up under and around cooking equipments."

"Operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing in order to properly date mark the food when it is thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. Observed packages of cooked pork and shrimp in Frigidaire freezer without date mark. As per operator food items were cooked on 7/29/19."

NIKUDO JAPANESE BUFFET

18812 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/31/19

48 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/15/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/14/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/29/18

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed at hibachi station reach in cooler raw chicken (46°F - Cold Holding). Observed in reach in cooler on cook line cut lettuce (60°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (46°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (49°F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (67°F - Cold Holding) Observed in kitchen counter pooled eggs (84°F - Cold Holding) Observed in kitchen reach in cooler by entrance door marinated chicken (54°F - Cold Holding); chicken wings (46°F - Cold Holding); popcorn shrimp (49°F - Cold Holding). Observed in walk in cooler cooked noodles (53°F - Cold Holding); krab salad (53°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (53°F - Cold Holding); marinated beef (52°F - Cold Holding). Observed at buffet line cut lettuce (74°F - Cold Holding); pasta salad (57°F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (60°F - Cold Holding); egg salad (63°F - Cold Holding. Observed ambient temperatures in cooling units. Sushi bar 44°F Reach in cooler in kitchen by entrance 46°F Reach in cooler on cook line 55°F Walk in cooler 57°F Reach cooler by hibachi station 45°F."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed walk in cooler raw beef on floor. Observed in walk in freezer case of shrimp and squid on floor. **Repeat Violation**."

"Soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface. Observed soiled gasket at hibachi station reach in cooler. Observed soiled reach in cooler handles in kitchen. Observed mold on front counter cooler at sushi bar."

"Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Observed desserts and chips on buffet line not protected. Observed at dessert station chocolate fountain not protected from public. **Repeat Violation**."

***WENDY'S

943 WEST STATE ROAD 84

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/1/19

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Prep table stained/soiled. Observed roach crawl,on table. Roach was killed, area was clean and sanitized."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on wall by steam table and frosty machine in kitchen. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on wall behind prep by walk in cooler. Observed 3 live roaches crawling on prep table by walk in cooler Observed 9 live roaches crawling under prep sink by walk in cooler Observed 2 live roaches crawling on exterior of prep sink by walk in cooler Observed 2 live roaches crawling on wall by prep sink."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) Coffee station- ; half and half (70°F - Cold Holding)."

