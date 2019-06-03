More than 100 rodent droppings found in South Florida bakery

Google Maps

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - It was busy week for inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A total of seven kitchens were ordered shut last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered closed and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CAYARD'S BAKERY

12801 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/30/19

36 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/27/17

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found . Observed 100 + rodent droppings on top of old baking trays located in baking room, observed 100+ rodent droppings on the floor under milk crates located in the bakery room."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. cooked fish (51°F - Cold Holding); raw fish (56°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken filling (52°F - Cold Holding); cooked liver (51°F - Cold Holding); cooked beef filling (52°F - Cold Holding); beef empanadas (54°F - Cold Holding); cooked legume (53°F - Cold Holding); cheese (53°F - Cold Holding)in walk in cooler , ambient temperature found at 53°f inside cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed a dead roach next to prep table in bakery pre area. Employee removed roach and discarded."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed dough rolling machine, oven interior, mixer head and can opener soiled."

***EAT GREEK EXPRESS

3530 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/30/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/18/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches inside a box of potatoes stored that on the floor by the three compartment sink. Also observed 3 more live roaches on the food shelf across from the three compartment sink where Pita breads are stored."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***RINCON PROGRESENO

1169 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 5/29/19

38 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/30/18

"Small flying insects in bar area .Observed 5+ small flying insects near the orange juice squeezer by the steam table at the front counter."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Kitchen prep table: 1 flies landed on the cutting board where employee was cutting ham. Operator discarded remaining ham and sent cutting board to the three compartment sink."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed inside the reach in cooler in front of the three compartment sink: cooked rice (66°F - Cold Holding); cooked beef (57-59°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (54°F-Cold holding); ground pork (52°F- Cold holding); beef (52°F- Cold holding); chorizo pork (56°F- Cold holding); sausage( 53°F- Cold holding); ham (59°F- Cold holding); cheese (57°F - Cooling); cream cheese (50°F - Cold Holding); ham (59°F - Cold Holding) as per operator, all items stored inside cooler overnight. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. Kitchen. Operator cleaned during the inspection."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

***BAIRES GRILL

2210 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

ORDERED SHUT 5/31/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 6 at storage rack by walk-in cooler landing on paper towels clean linens and clean aprons 12 by prep area landing on clean pots 3 at dry storage landing on bags flour and cans of corn 7 by triple sink landing on clean plates 15 at wait station landing on clean cups, glasses and plates 3 at front line counter landing on clean spoons and knives 4 at front bar landing on clean glasses and bar counter."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Marinara from 5/19, cheese 5/24 in walk-in cooler. See stop sale."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Meat soup 50F, grilled yellow squash, zucchini and eggplant 47-48 cooling in deep covered containers at cook line and walk in cooler since 6pm last night. See stop sale."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***JAPAN INN II

1798 MARKET STREET

WESTON

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/30/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 5 landing on cutting boards and cleaned woks at cook line 9 at sushi counter landing on prep table and cleaned plates 5 by dish machine landing on clean glasses 8 at bar landing on clean containers and glasses."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. cooked rice 53-86°F - Cooling since 11 pm last night in deep pans stacked on top of each other in walk-in cooler See stop sale. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food held using time as a public health control marked with a time that exceeds the 4-hour limit. Sushi rice at sushi counter from yesterday at 11 pm See stop sale."

***J'S KITCHEN

196 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/30/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on the floor to entry of kitchen. 8 live roaches on the floor behind chest freezer next to rice cooker, across cook line. 1 live roach on the floor under flip top cooler at cook line. 1 live roach on the floor under grill. 1 live roach in microwave."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present fan on chest freezer next to rice cook."

"Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead roaches inside light shield in dish area. 1 dead roach next to rice cooker at triple sink. 19 dead roaches inside chest freezer next to rice cooker 100+ dead roaches on the floor behind and around of chest freezer next to rice cooker. 1 dead roach inside microwave."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***FEIJAO CON ARROZ RESTAURANT

559 EAST SAMPLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 5/28/19

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately; 1 live roach under table by dish machine 5 live roaches under prep table by Hobart mixer 7 live roaches under prep table with steamer at cook line 2 live roaches in gaskets at kelvinator cooler in kitchen 1 live roach on rack of glasses under 3 compartment sink."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Employee cutting fruit for buffet with bare hands. Gloves worn."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Flan 49° cooling overnight in stacked covered containers at bakery station 2 door cooler. Food has not been prepped , pulled or Portioned since last night. Pasta 48°-50° at 10:00 am cooling overnight at walk-in cooler in a plastic covered container. Foods discarded."

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Flan 49° cooling overnight in stacked covered containers at bakery station 2 door cooler. Food has not been prepped , pulled or Portioned since last night. Pasta 48°-50° at 10:00 am cooling overnight at walk-in cooler in a plastic covered container. See Stop Sale. Foods discarded. Melon 52-56° at 10:10 am to 55-60° at 11:52. cooling since 10:00 am on buffet table. At current rate of cooling food will not ambient cool to 41F or below within 2 hours left in cooling process."



