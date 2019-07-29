More than 250 roaches found inside South Florida BBQ restaurant

Google Maps

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - An inspector found a roach infestation at Father & Sons Smoke Til-U-Choke BBQ in Lauderhill last week.

The restaurant on State Road 7 was shut for two days.

In August 2018, the restaurant was the focus of an "illegal dumping" investigation by Local 10's Jeff Weinsier.

A roach issue was also found at Copper Branch on 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SOY GUAJIRO CUBAN RESTAURANT

901 EAST 10TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/24/19

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches between preparation table and wall in main kitchen."

***FATHER & SONS SMOKE TIL U CHOKE BER-B-Q

1550 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/24/19

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed approximately 22 live roaches in the left door two doors beverage air cooler. - Observed 3 live roaches on wheels of beverage air cooler in storage room -Observed 4 live roaches on the left side of beverage air cooler -Observed approximately 15 live roaches in the right door of two doors beverage air cooler. -4 live roaches under prep table next to walk in cooler. 3 live roaches on the wall next to walk in cooler -Observed approximately 200 live roaches in walk in freezer door and gaskets."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches in 2 doors flip top cooler. 4 dead roaches under three compartment sink 12 dead roaches on the right side of beverage air cooler."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed two live flies landed on cutting board by microwave. -1 live fly on cutting board baby flip top cooler Over 50 live flies observed in and around dumpster

area."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. 5 dead flies on front counter 1 dead fly on the plastic of take out plates 1 dead fly on fryer draining board in deep fryer."

"Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable."

"Food stored on floor. Observed pork ribs stored on floor in red igloo in kitchen area - Observed blue igloo with cooked chicken stored on floor in kitchen area."

"Objectionable odor in establishment in storage area."

***TASTE OF PORTLAND

2469 PEMBROKE ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 7/26/19

39 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) 3 door soda cooler in dining area, Jamaican Tastee cheese 50°peppered shrimp package 45-47°. See stop sale. 2) All contents in 3 door cooler in kitchen, curry goat (48°F - Cold Holding); chicken soup (49°F - Cold Holding); red peas soup (70°F - Cold Holding); cow foot (49°F - Cold Holding); stew peas (69-70°F - Cold Holding); bananas (62°F - Cold Holding); pork (57°F - Cold Holding); porridge (57°F - Cold Holding); jerk pork (51°F - Cold Holding); tripe (52°F - Cold Holding); soup (46°F - Cold Holding); cat fish (50°F - Cold Holding); milk (56°F - Cold Holding); raw egg (55°F - Cold Holding). See stop sale."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1) 3 door soda cooler in dining area, Jamaican Tastee cheese 50°peppered shrimp package 45-47°. 2) All contents in 3 door cooler in kitchen, curry goat (48°F - Cold Holding); chicken soup (49°F - Cold Holding); red peas soup (70°F - Cold Holding); cow foot (49°F - Cold Holding); stew peas (69-70°F - Cold Holding); bananas (62°F - Cold Holding); pork (57°F - Cold Holding); porridge (57°F - Cold Holding); jerk pork (51°F - Cold Holding); tripe (52°F - Cold Holding); soup (46°F - Cold Holding); cat fish (50°F - Cold Holding); milk (56°F - Cold Holding); raw egg (55°F - Cold Holding)."

"Buildup of soiled material on racks in the reach-freezer cooler- full of blood on bottom shelf, in kitchen."

"Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Mop bucket and bottles of bleach blocking hand wash sink, in kitchen. Manager removed."

"Hot water not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. In kitchen and bathroom, manager turned on hot water on."

"Evidence of mop/cleaning wastewater dumped onto ground. Mop sink spilling off platform, not curbed to hold water into drain."

"Thawed portions of raw animal food rose above 41 degrees Fahrenheit for more than 4 hours (including all time for preparation, thawing and subsequent cooking or cooling combined) while being thawed under running water. Raw chicken thawing at 54° in 3-Door cooler in kitchen."

"Objectionable odors from backyard."

***COPPER BRANCH OF FORT LAUDERDALE

1515 SE 17TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 7/23/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches on wall by prep table Observed 2 live roaches under cabinet by rice cookers 3 live in cabinet under steam table."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 7 live small flying insects in back kitchen on mop in mop sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. 4 dead roaches in cabinet under steam table."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.