More than 50 rodent droppings found at Subway in South Florida mall

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - State inspectors found rodent issues at a restaurant in the Lauderhill Mall and roach issues at a restaurant in the Shops of Merrick Park.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***SAWA

SHOPS AT MERRICK PARK

360 SAN LORENZO AVENUE

CORAL GABLES

ORDERED SHUT 9/18/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/19/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches on the wall by the dish washer area next to the dish machine inside the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance."

***JC & JC JR. CAFETERIA CUBANA

26073 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

NARANJA

ORDERED SHUT 9/16/19

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 2 live roaches in the dust pan located in the back area by the exit door, 7 live roaches in the stove handles in the kitchen, 1 live roach on the wall behind the steam table, 1 live roach on the floor behind the stove, 1 live on the floor in the kitchen, 1 live on the wall by the cooler in the kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 5+ dead roaches by the 3-compartment sink next to the mop sink, 1 dead roach inside the glass door reach in cooler in the back storage area."

"Establishment did not report seating change that affects the license fee, Clean Indoor Air Act, sewage system approval or other related requirements. Observed 6 seats with 3 customers dining."

***SUBWAY

LAUDERHILL MALL

1375 NW 40TH AVENUE

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/18/19

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 10 droppings under sandwich station Approximately 20 droppings under cup storage 4 droppings next to baking center. 2 droppings by filing cabinet next to cash register Approximately 20 droppings under drink machine with single serve cups."

***LE JARDIN INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT

1460 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/18/19

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -1 live roach under drain rack next to stove -12 on floor next to walk-in cooler. -more than 20 under prep table in front of cook line . -1 inside gasket in reach-in cooler next to steamtable -1 by hand wash sink by front counter. -1 on floor in dining room crawling in front of garbage can."

"Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on three compartment sink over pork thawing in standing water. Approximately 20 dead roaches in oven. - 1 dead on floor under three compartment sink - 5 on floor next to water cooler by ice machine -4 dead on floor next to Delfied reach-in cooler. -4 on floor in dry storage area."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Observed 15 lbs. raw fish 48°f , 40 lbs. raw turkey 49°f , 10 lbs. raw chicken 50°f, 10 lbs. raw beef 45°f ambient cooling overnight per operator and still above 41°f."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

"Unnecessary persons in the food preparation, food storage, or ware washing area. Observed person from dining room entered kitchen to serve food. Operator said person is relative and asked him to leave kitchen area."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee used bare hands to plate cooked banana for customer. Operator prepared a new plate for customer."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.