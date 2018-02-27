More than 60 roaches found inside South Beach sushi restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A state inspector was at The Catalina Hotel on South Beach last week and ordered the sushi restaurant inside the hotel shut.

The inspection reports the name of the restaurant as Kung Fu Sushi, but the name on the menu is Fung Ku.

The inspector noted more than 60 roaches were found in the restaurant.

For more than 30 years, Croissants de France offered a mix of French food with a Caribbean touch, typical to Key West cuisine.

But last week, the Key West staple was ordered shut by an inspector after a roach issue was also discovered at the establishment.

Meanwhile, rodent droppings were found at the Miami River Mexican Cafe and Chung Wah Chinese in Miami.

A "stop sale" was also issued on several food items at Chung Wah because of temperature issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Croissants De France

816 Duval St.

Key West

Ordered shut Feb. 22

23 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches located behind the reach in cooler located on the cook line in the kitchen. Observed approximately 3 live roaches under a soiled towel bucket located on the floor next to the cook line stove in the kitchen. Observed approximately 4 live roaches located by the chemicals on top of the dish machine."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed flies under the dish machine area located in the kitchen."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed soiled interior of cook line reach in cooler."

"Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Observed soiled top of dish machine located in the kitchen."

"Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Observed soiled food trays located at kitchen stove."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Slicer blade guard soiled with old food debris."

***Kung Fu Sushi

The Catalina Hotel

1720 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach

Ordered shut Feb. 20

12 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 30 to 35 live roaches behind reach in cooler at the southwest corner in kitchen area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 15-20 flies around kitchen and bar area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

***Chung Wah Chinese Food

(In Exxon gas station)

190 NE 119th St.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Feb. 21

12 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 80 plus dry rodent droppings behind a line of reach in cooler and freezers that is next to the ice machine in the kitchen prep area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Glass reach in cooler: ham (48°F - Cold Holding); shrimp (48°F - Cold Holding); pork (52°F - Cold Holding); bean sprouts (55°F - Cold Holding); Poultry (56°F - Cold Holding)."

***Delicias De Mi Tierra Restaurante

4221 NW 88th Ave.

Sunrise

Ordered shut Feb. 19

20 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches on drain board near dishwashing machine. 2 live roaches beneath RIC on cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches under oven in front counter. 3 dead roaches beneath dishwashing machine. 1 dead roach behind booth near front door. 2 dead roaches beneath RIC on cook line. 2 dead roaches behind cook line."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager employed at this location."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

***Miami River Mexican Cuisine

350 NW Eighth Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 23

26 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 roaches crawling and inside the mechanical parts of disrepair ice machine, located in kitchen area next to reach in cooler."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed Approximately 10 dry droppings behind storage shelves and bar area corners."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed temperatures chicken cooked (50°F - Cold Holding); pork cooked (66°F - Cold Holding); rice (55°F - Cold Holding); yellow rice (57°F - Cold Holding); pico de gallo (50°F - Cold Holding); refried beans (51°F - Cold Holding); pastor pork (60°F - Cold Holding); cooked steak (57°F - Cold Holding) prepared from previous days inside reach in coolers."

***Empire Szechuan

3427 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Feb. 16

39 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 15 live roaches found near cook line / ware washing area/ wall near ice machine."

"Approximately 15 dead roaches on premises in the ware washing area and throughout kitchen."

"Tracking powder pesticide used throughout establishment."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Microwave/ can opener/ slicer/ ice machine."

"Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine."

"Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine."

