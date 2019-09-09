Pollo Tropical, Aventura Mall restaurants make Dirty Dining list

Associated Press

AVENTURA, Fla. - Two restaurants in the new Aventura Mall Food Hall were ordered shut last week by a state inspector.

The inspector noted a fly issue.

A Pollo Tropical, west of the Turnpike, in Lauderhill was also ordered shut due to a fly issue.

At the Pollo Tropical, flies were landing on food contact surfaces.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***BOL

TREATS FOOD HALL

AVENTURA MALL

19501 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA

ORDERED SHUT 9/3/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 38+ live flies around the dry storage area. Did not observe flies contacting food or food contact surfaces. There is not door separating the dry storage from the food preparation area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed cooked rice (48°F - Cold Holding) inside walk in cooler, from the day before as per operator."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked rice (48°F - Cold Holding) inside walk in cooler, from the day before as per operator."

***EL TROPICO CUBAN KITCHEN

TREATS FOOD HALL

AVENTURA MALL

19501 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA

ORDERED SHUT 9/3/19

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 50+ live flies on the wall at the coffee station, 20+ under the espresso machine. Did not observe flies contacting food or food contact surfaces."

"Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed Pork (116°F - Hot Holding); rice (112°F -hot holding) on top of the oven. for less than 4 hours as per operator, operator reheated at 165°F."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

***POLLO TROPICAL

5757 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/6/19

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed approximately 10 live flies in kitchen area flying and landing on chicken marinator, prep table next to marinator and on cutting board used for cutting onions. - Observed approximately 30 live flies flying around and landing on drink machine in dining area. - observed 3 live flies flying around soup area -observed 3 live flies landing on single serve containers in storage room."

***CHEF PAT'S CUISINES

2876 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 8/28/19

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on top of reach in cooler/ prep table next to hand wash sink in kitchen. - observed 4 live roaches in the upper right of reach in cooler door."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

***GOLDEN RICE BOWL

3276 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 8/26/19

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed approximately 20 flies in ware wash area and prep area. -Observed approximately 20 live flies in storage room flying around and landing on uncovered food storage containers. No contamination of food observed."

"Dead roaches on premises. -1 dead roach on shelve above dish drainer over three compartment sink. - 2 dead roaches on the left side of walk in cooler. -3 dead roaches in storage room."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed beaten eggs at 72°F in container on top of counter by cook line . As per operator eggs has been out for 15 minutes. Operator placed in reach in cooler for quick chill."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed chicken wings holding at 92°F. Operator reheated to 168°F."

