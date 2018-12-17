Raw sewage, mold issue force closure of Einstein's on Miracle Mile

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - State inspectors were at Einstein Bros. Bagels in Coral Gables last week and found a raw sewage issue behind the restaurant.

The inspector also noted a "objectionable odor" throughout the restaurant on Miracle Mile.

Meanwhile, dead mice and droppings were found in a storage room at La Costa Honduran and Latin Cuisine in Fort Lauderdale.

There was nothing healthy about what a state inspector found at Healthy Kitchen in Sunrise.

The inspector was there because of an ownership change.

Rodent droppings were found at the cook line and there were live roaches and live flying insects that had landed on muffin pans at the cook line at Healthy Kitchen.

Rodent issues were also discovered at Dragon Teahouse in Oakland Park and live and dead roaches were found at Camille's in Key West.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Einstein Brothers Bagels

202 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables

Ordered shut Dec. 11

20 violations found

"Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Outside the restaurant between the back door and the dumpster."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Observed objectionable order throughout establishment."

"Plumbing system in disrepair. As per operator, bathroom toilets and faucets cannot be opened due to sewage back up."

"Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. Observed soiled floor throughout kitchen and front service area. Observed soiled walk in cooler floor. Also observed soiled equipment, storage shelves and between equipment."

"Water leaking from pipe and/or faucet/handle. Observed pipe in bread proofer leaking into a bucket."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed soiled hand wash sinks. Observed soiled ice bin and black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed soiled/ rusted walk in cooler shelves. Observed soiled cutting board. Observed soiled preparation tables. Observed soiled bagel display cooler. Observed interior of reach in coolers soiled. Observed soiled bagel storage carts and racks and also bread preparation boards."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

***Mirador Restaurant

Holiday Inn Miami International Airport

1111 Royal Poinciana

Miami Springs

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Dec. 14

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches located on floor by buffet line. Also observed one live roach under drink station. Also observed 1 live roach behind bread warmer on expo side of kitchen cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 50 dead roaches inside dining room floor located along window, and entrance to kitchen. Also located behind buffet line. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches located under cooler by lockers near chemical storage room, approximately 25 dead roaches inside trap located behind bread warmer on expo side of cook line."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Located near entrance to kitchen."

"Self-service salad bar/buffet lacking adequate sneeze guards or other proper protection from contamination."

***Camille's

1202 Simonton St.

Key West

Ordered shut Dec. 10

34 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the floor of the kitchen under the bread rack. Observed approximately 2 live roaches crawling on the floor at the reach in cooler located in the kitchen .Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling on the cook line wall in the kitchen. Observed approximately 2 live roaches on-kitchen shelf containing vinegars."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches on the floor underneath the bread rack stored in the kitchen. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches located under the dish machine. Observed approximately 1 dead roach inside of the mixer bowl located in the prep kitchen area. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches on the server station floor area next to the kitchen. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches on the floor at the side bar."

"Small flying insects in bar area. Observed approximately 6 flies at the soda guns located in the front bar area."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed soiled cook line shelf at end of kitchen area."

***Healthy Kitchen

3834 N. University Drive

Sunrise

Ordered shut Dec. 14

Ownership change inspection

22 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately: 1 fresh rodent dropping by mixer at cook line 1 fresh rodent dropping by grill at cook line 1 fresh rodent dropping by mop sink 2 fresh rodent droppings behind spice rack at cook line 3 fresh rodent droppings behind prep table at cook line 3 fresh rodent droppings behind ovens at cook line 21 fresh rodent droppings under food storage shelving unit near walk-in freezer 1 fresh rodent dropping by chest freezers in assembly prep area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach by microwave at cook line 1 live roach on wall near potato storage area at cook line ."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately: 10 live flies inside box of yams at cook line 2 live flies in contact with muffin pans on shelving unit at cook line 1 live fly on pipe at hand wash sink at cook line 10 live flies in employee restroom."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface. Mold like build up inside hand wash sink at cook line ."

***Dragon Teahouse

1327 E. Commercial Blvd.

Oakland Park

Ordered shut Dec. 12

15 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 29 fresh rodent droppings found on top of dishwashing machine, approximately 15 fresh rodent droppings found on floor next to food preparation table, 6 fresh and 3 dry rodent dropping found underneath counter on cook line, approximately 10 fresh rodent droppings found on shelves in dry storage area, 4 fresh rodent droppings found underneath 2 compartment prep sink and 3 fresh rodent droppings found on floor in wait station."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dishwashing machine chlorine sanitizer at 00 ppm. **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee used hand wash sink as a dump sink. Observed hand wash sink in kitchen used as dump sink, evidence by large food particles buildup inside sink."

***La Costa Honduran & Latin Cuisine

1855 S. State Road 7

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut Dec. 11

34 violations found

"Accumulation of 1 dead or trapped rodents, in control devices on floor in dry storage room. Operator removed dead mice."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found 6 dried on floor in dry storage room. Operator removed dried droppings."

"Dead roaches on premises, 1 on floor in dry storage room, 1 on floor towards women restroom. Operator removed dead roaches."

"Raw fruits/vegetables not washed prior to preparation, food prep worker cut cabbage prior to washing. Advised and had food prep worker to wash cabbage."

"3 live small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area flying around."

"Stop Sale issued due to food originating from an unapproved source, approximately 70 tamales prepared at home."









Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.