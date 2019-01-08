Roach issue lasts days at popular South Florida restaurant, inspectors say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - State inspectors were at Nami Japanese Thursday based on a complaint, and according to state records, the restaurant remained closed until Monday.

Records show inspectors were back at the restaurant on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the roach issue was still visible.

During the initial inspection, 135 live and dead roaches were spotted in several different areas of the restaurant.

Roach activity was also found at Saleya in downtown Miami.

Both places were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Saleya

22 NE Third Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Jan. 3

19 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 plus roaches crawling inside cardboard box in kitchen area in front of reach in cooler and ware washing area."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***Nami Japanese Restaurant

8381 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 3

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on wall above three compartment sink in kitchen area. 8 live roaches at sushi bar under display coolers in glue traps. 1 live crawling on kitchen floor."

"Dead roaches on premises. 35 dead roaches found under three compartment sink and under dish machine area. 1 dead roach on top ice machine in kitchen area. 25 dead roaches under shelves in dry storage area #1. 10 dead roaches at dry storage room #2 next to office. 1 dead roach on top shelf at server station. 50 dead roaches under cooking equipment at cook line. 2 dead in glue trap under hibachi station."

"Sushi boats not stored inverted or in a protected manner at server station. Sushi boats with accumulated dust, boats were washed and sanitized and placed to dry."

FROM 1/6/19 RE-INSPECTION

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on wall above three compartment sink in kitchen area. 8 live roaches at sushi bar under display coolers in glue traps. 1 live crawling on kitchen floor. From follow-up inspection 2019-01-04: live under pos #2 at sushi bar. 3 live roaches on shelf in dry storage #1 where food is stored ( rice containers and packaged/can foods. 3 live under three compartment sink in kitchen area. 1 live roach inside gasket of walk in vegetable cooler door. From follow-up inspection 2019-01-05: Observed 2 live roaches under 3 compartment sink area. Manager killed roaches. Observed one live on gasket of reach in cooler on cook line. Manager killed roach. From follow-up inspection 2019-01-06: Observed 2 live roaches crawling on dining room floor by hibachi station. Roaches were killed by manager."

"Dead roaches on premises. 35 dead roaches found under three compartment sink and under dish machine area. 1 dead roach on top ice machine in kitchen area. 25 dead roaches under shelves in dry storage area #1. 10 dead roaches at dry storage room #2 next to office. 1 dead roach on top shelf at server station. 50 dead roaches under cooking equipment at cook line. 2 dead in glue trap under hibachi station."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.