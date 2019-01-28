Roach issues found at 2 South Florida restaurants

MIAMI - An inspector was at El Crucero on Southwest Eighth Street last week and found 40 violations.

There were both rodent and roach issues at the restaurant and El Crucero was operating without a license, according to an inspection report.

Inspectors said they also found a roach infestation at Taj Mahal Bengal Indian Cuisine in Miami Springs.

Both restaurants had cleanliness issues in the kitchens.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

No restaurants were ordered shut in Broward or Monroe counties last week.

***El Crucero Restaurant

7050 SW Eighth St.

Miami

Ordered shut Jan. 22

40 violations found

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in the back area on a white wooden shelf with containers of salt and sugar: 30 plus dry rodent droppings."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the kitchen by the cook line: one live roach crawling up the wall. Also observed in the kitchen: one live roach crawling on the floor headed underneath the steam table. Observed one live roach crawling on a shelf in the kitchen near the steam table with seasonings( salt, cumin, and sazon) and clean not inverted plates on the shelf."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed throughout the kitchen and dry storage area: 50 plus dead insects inside the light fixtures."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the establishment."

***Taj Mahal Bengal Indian Cuisine

4579 NW 36th St.

Miami Springs

Ordered shut Jan. 24

23 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed a nest with approximately 15+ plus live roaches on the wall above the 3 compartment sink in the ware washing, also approximately 25+ live roaches crawling on the wall next to the stove in the kitchen area, approximately 10 + live roaches behind the paper posted on ware washing area wall."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 15 + roach droppings underneath a shelf in the dry storage area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches on premises in a dry storage room and 2 inside light cover in the men restroom."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked curry chicken from last night 1/23/19 ( according Chef) inside a cooler still at 65°f."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed a lot of old food debris on the top of the cabinet in the front, above a table to store some utensils and plates, above shelves in the kitchen and on the exterior of food containers."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed a gap on the top of the dry storage exterior door. Dead roaches and roach droppings present in the area."



