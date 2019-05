Roach, rodent issues found at bakery, seafood market and convenience store

Google Maps

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Below are the results of several inspections recently conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Unlike restaurants, the places below were not ordered shut.

Re-inspections are required at all the places due to pests and all affected areas have to be adequately cleaned and sanitized.

In addition, food establishments must develop and implement a pest management control program.

***CHARLIE'S PATTIES & PASTRIES

4265 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION DATE 5/20/19

RETAIL BAKERY

"PROCESSING/ BACK ROOM AREA- OBSERVED ROACH CRAWLING ON RED PLASTIC TUPPERWARE LOCATED AT THREE BAY SINK OBSERVED ROACH CRAWLING ON ICE LOCATED IN ICE MACHINE NEXT TO THREE BAY SINK ALL ICE REMOVED FROM MACHINE AND VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED BY FOOD MANAGEMENT. OBSERVED SEVERAL ROACHES CRAWLING ON WALL NEAR PREP SINK AND BEHIND BAGS OF FLOUR. DURING VISIT, ALL OPEN AND EXPOSED FOOD ITEMS (PATTIES- 3 RACKS AND PATTIES IN HOT CASE AS WELL AS DOUGH) WAS REMOVED AND VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED BY FOOD MANAGEMENT DURING VISIT."

***A-OK FISHMARKET

227 KROME AVENUE

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION DATE 5/20/19

RETAIL SEAFOOD MARKET

"FOOD PROCESSING AREA - MOLD-LIKE ACCUMULATION ON FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES AROUND DISPENSING CHUTE INSIDE ICE MACHINE STOP-USE ORDER ISSUED."

"BACKROOM - BACK EXIT DOOR KEPT OPEN THROUGHOUT VISIT. O BACKROOM - RODENT DROPPINGS OBSERVED THROUGHOUT HALLWAY USED AS STORAGE ROOM."

***SAIFAN FOOD MART

15700 SW 288TH STREET

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION DATE 5/20/19

CONVENIENCE STORE

"BACKROOM - RODENT DROPPINGS OBSERVED ON FLOOR AND WALLS OF BACK STORAGE ROOM, AND INSIDE CABINETS UNDER THREE-COMPARTMENT SINK. RODENT DROPPINGS OBSERVED ON FLOOR OF RETAIL STORAGE ROOM. STOP-USE ORDER ISSUED."

"BACKROOM - MULTIPLE DEAD ROACHES AND OTHER INSECTS OBSERVED ON FLOOR OF STORAGE ROOMS."

***LYDEN SPICE CORP.

3221 EAST 11TH AVE.

HIALEAH

INSPECTION DATE 5/20/19

FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

"OBSERVED RODENT DROPPINGS ALL AROUND THE WAREHOUSE, WHERE STORAGE OF SPICES IN BULK TAKES PLACE."

"OBSERVED NO SPACE BETWEEN PALLETS AND BETWEEN PALLETS AND WALL FOR PEST CONTROL INSPECTION AND CLEANING, PALLETS HOLD SPICES IN BULK."



