Roaches found in dish washing area inside hotel kitchen in South Florida

PLANTATION, Fla. - Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SHERATON SUITES PLANTATION

(PLANTATION WALK)

311 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 6/26/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches under dish machine in dish washing area 1 live roach on wall of dish washing area by ceiling near 3 compartment sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches under prep table. Observed 4 dead roaches in monitor under dish machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 2 live flies in prep area by hand sink/ office. Observed flies landing on wall."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed the follow items traulesen reach in cooler bottom shelf, fish (47°F - Cold Holding); beef burger (47°F - Cold Holding). observed upper shelves blocking air flow. Unit is open and closed during shift. Items placed in unit less than 2 hrs. Items placed in walk in to quick chill. Observed shredded cheese 47°F on cook line on ice. Cheese filled over fill line and not fully submerged on ice. Cook reduced cheese in container and submerged in ice, placed remained in walk in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in walk-in cooler. Observed raw burger over raw fish on rolling rack. Operator removed and stored properly."



***ASADOS EL PAISA BROWARD

4828 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 6/27/19

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on prep table in kitchen. 1 live roach on floor in bar area. 1 live roach behind reach in cooler in bar area. 1 live roach in cabinet in bar area. 2 live roaches near mop sink. 2 live roaches under shelf in kitchen."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Employee washing dishes handled dirty containers then handled clean containers without washing hands."

"Lime scale build-up inside ice machine."



