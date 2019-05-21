Rodent droppings, cat feces found at South Florida wholesale grocer

MIAMI - A customer online describes High Grow Trading as a place with "very reasonable prices with amazing quantity. Highly recommended for those that are managing a restaurant business and festival food supplies."

But there was nothing amazing about a recent inspection at the business at 6501 NW 37th Ave. in Miami.

An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture recently conducted an inspection and found rodent issues at the business, as well as cat feces in the facility with food products.

According to BIZFile, High Grow operates in a 22,000-square-foot facility.

High Grow has groceries and supplies and is considered a wholesale grocer, where restaurant owners shop.

According to the May 16 inspection report, the inspector:

"Observed rodent droppings on top of boxes of 'bullhead brand' bbq sauce, also observed rodent dropping in area where open produce is being handled. Also observed a live cat inside of the facility, observed cat feces inside along back and side wall of cooler where dry mushrooms and flour is stored, also in area where open boxes of vegetables are weighed.

"Observed pallets of food products throughout warehouse stored to close to the wall and to each other, this practice does not allow for proper cleaning and pest control inspection.

"Facility has not established temperature monitoring for refrigerated and frozen products held for sale by the firm, such products are frozen shrimps, surimi imitation crab meat, refrigerated eggs, chicken, produce items.

"Observed various parts of the of the facility where there appears to be water leaks from the roof, observed pallet of oriental style instant noodles where rain water appeared to be leaking onto the pallets. Cos pallets where moved to another location."

A stop use order was issued on a cooler and the front area where produce is held.

Those affected areas need to be adequately cleaned and sanitized before they are allowed to be used again.

Additionally, High Grow must develop and implement a pest management control program.



