Rodent 'falls from ceiling' during inspection at Miami restaurant

MIAMI - It's a sure way to get ordered shut!

A state inspector got quite a surprise during a routine inspection in Miami last week.

According to the inspection report, a "rodent fell through the ceiling" and hid under equipment during the inspection at Los Frijolitos at 3061 NW South River Drive.

Although the restaurant's name is listed as Los Frijolitos in the inspection report, a photo of the restaurant shows it as El Captain.

The restaurant was also operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

Rodent activity was also discovered by an inspector at Los Tres Golpes Mexican Restaurant in Oakland Park and dishwashing issues were found in a store/restaurant in the Peninsula in Aventura.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

As of this post, The Peninsula Retail has not been allowed to re-open. All the other places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Los Tres Golpes Mexican Restaurant

320 NE 38th St.

Oakland Park

Ordered shut Feb. 2

11 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 7 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen underneath 3 compartment sink, approximately 15 fresh rodent droppings found in dry storage area and 3 fresh rodent droppings found underneath flat top grill on cook line ."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on can opener at food preparation table and 2 live roaches in dry storage area underneath food storage shelf."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

"Case/container/bag of food stored on floor in kitchen. 1. Observed container with fish and shrimp stored on kitchen floor . Operator removed and stored properly 2. Observed cases with produce stored on walk in cooler floor."

***Los Frijolitos

3061 NW South River Drive

Miami

Ordered shut Jan. 28

13 violations found

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed a rodent fall through small hole in ceiling located near fire suppression system at hood filter system at kitchen area, then hid underneath cook line equipment."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Located behind front counter area."

***Peninsula Retail

3301 NE 183rd St.

Aventura

Ordered shut Feb. 2

21 violations found

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food thawed at room temperature. Observed raw chicken on top of the front counter, temperature at 51°F operator placed inside reach in cooler."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed storage room reach in cooler; cheese (62°F - Cold Holding); milk (53°F - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (50°F - Cold Holding); alfalfa (51°F - Cold Holding) less than 4 hours per operator, employee removed all TCS products to a working reach in cooler."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"No Dishwasher machine sink is provided for ware washing. Observed establishment with no dish washing machine nor 3-comp sink. As per employee, dishwasher machine was removed to be repaired. Observed establishment has no means of washing, rinsing and sanitizing. Observed only 1 bay sink."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service item."

