Rodent issue discovered at Florida Panthers Ice Den

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - State inspectors discovered rodent issues at the Florida Panthers Ice Den in Coral Springs and at Rincon Progresno in Miami last week.

It is the second time Rincon Progresno has been ordered shut.

Fly and roach issues, meanwhile, were found at the Pei Wei in Aventura.

Miller's Cafe was also ordered shut last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

***PEI WEI

18801 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/8/19

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling over flour container located under the preparation table located at the front counter."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 8+ live flies flying around the beverage station located at the dining area. also observed 6+ live flies flying under preparation table located at the front counter, Did not observed flies contacting food or food contact surfaces."

"Ice chute on self-service drink machine soiled/build up of mold-like substance/slime. Located at the dining room."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***INCREDIBLE ICE

FLORIDA PANTHERS ICE DEN

3299 SPORTSPLEX DRIVE

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/10/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 4 droppings on corner of door next to storage area. 4 droppings on corner of soda gun shelves More than 5 on shelves under three compartment sink. 2 in cabinet where coffee containers are stored. This area is located in different room as kitchen and prep area. 2 droppings located near front counter were drink cooler is located. 4 droppings upstairs at bar next to beer walk in cooler. 2 dry droppings near shelf in bar storage."

***RINCON PROGRESNO

1169 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/11/19

40 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/3/18

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed at the front counter near steam table: 20+ dry rodent droppings inside bug zapper installed on the wall. 15+ dry rodent droppings on the floor underneath the shelves and the steam table, 2 dry rodent droppings on top of a box of variety mix of potato chips, 4 dry rodent droppings on a countertop underneath orange juice squeeze machine, and 2 dry rodent droppings on a shelf by the steam table."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Front counter near steam table: 1 live roach crawling throughout shelf with limes. Dining room: 1 live roach crawling on the floor. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Dry storage area: raw chicken (47°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (52°F - Cold Holding); salami (48°F - Cold Holding); kitchen: cut lettuce (52°F - Cold Holding); coleslaw (53°F - Cold Holding); cut cheese (52°F - Cold Holding). **Repeat Violation**."

***MILLER'S CAFE

10759 SW 56TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/9/19

26 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately more than 10 live roaches crawling in between the wall and stainless steel back splash in 3 compartment sink area, observed 2 roaches crawling under kitchen range."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed beef soup 50°F, red beans 51°F, black beans 48°F, shredded beef 50°F. As per employee cooked from previous day."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

