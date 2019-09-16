Rodent issues found at South Florida bagel, ice cream businesses

Google Maps

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation were very busy last week as 12 South Florida restaurants had their kitchens closed.

Rodent issues were found at Rob's Bageland in Coral Springs, Coral Crab Cafe in Key West, Simon Restaurant in North Miami, Tipico Hondureno in Miami and Tropitaste Ice Cream in Lauderhill.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

***ROB'S BAGELAND

8188 WILES ROAD

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/9/29

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed 5 rodent droppings underneath food preparation table on front line next to rat trap. -Observed 1 rodent dropping in wait station next to ice machine."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade. - Observed can opener blade soiled with old food residue."

"Food stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust. -Observed sandwich buns stored next to hand wash sink which could lead to cross contamination."

"Cooked/heated potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours. -Observed beef gravy in walk in cooler at 46 degrees Fahrenheit. As per operator, gravy was made on 09/08/2019. Gravy did not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit in a total of 41 degrees Fahrenheit."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed one live flying insect landing on dining room table."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. -Observed beef gravy in walk in cooler at 46 degrees Fahrenheit. As per operator, gravy was made on 09/08/2019. Gravy did not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit in a total of 41 degrees Fahrenheit. See stop sale."

***LALLOS CARIBBEAN

1401 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/9/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed 5 live flies flying and landing on beer nozzles in bar area Located inside - Observed approximately 10 lives flies flying around and landing on top of brown cutting board next to cook line , landing on cleaned and sanitized drink cups by ware washing area -Observed approximately 10 live flies landing on prep tables, cutting broads and knives in prep area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. - Observed cooked beef (52°F - cold holding); oxtail (50°F- cold holding); pumpkin purée (51°F- cold holding); curry goat (51°F- cold holding); curry chicken (49°F- cold holding ); channa potatoes (48°F- cold holding) temperatures taken at 1:20 pm. As per operator food was outside on prep table due to prep and was placed back in walk in cooler at 1:00 pm. Operator placed in walk in cooler for quick chill. Corrective action taken. - Observed Raw Chicken (51°F- cold holding); fish (48°F- Cold holding) hamburger (51°F- cold holding) crab cakes ( 49°F - cold holding); shrimp cake (47°F-cold holding). As per operator food items has been in refrigerator overnight. see stop sale."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. - Observed Raw Chicken (51°F- cold holding); fish (48°F- Cold holding) hamburger (51°F- cold holding) crab cakes ( 49°F - cold holding); shrimp cake (47°F-cold holding). As per operator food items has been in refrigerator overnight. see stop sale."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed dead flies on fly trap by bar. Operator discarded."

***BURGER KING

3601 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/12/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. At the time of the inspection observed approximately 5 live flies in dining area, approximately 10 plus flies in kitchen around food preparation equipment/ preparation area, approximately 3 live flies in mop sink area and approximately 2 live flies in ware washing area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on wall next to veggie wash station."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

***CORAL CRAB CAFE

SHERDIAN SUITES

2001 SOUTH ROOSEVELT BLVD.

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 8/11/19

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15 rodent droppings located on top of the dish machine in the kitchen. Observed approximately 3 rodent droppings on the prep kitchen floor located across from the triple sink. Observed approximately 4 rodent droppings located in the kitchen dry storage room."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***SIMON RESTAURANT & CATERING SERVICES

15042 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/11/19

37 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/30/18 THROUGH 11/1/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/10/19

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 6 + rodent droppings on seats in hallway to restrooms. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10+ roaches crawling near 3 compartment sink and 3+ live roaches crawling on shelf with clean utensils in kitchen area and also 1 live roach crawling on dry storage shelf. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 + dead roaches underneath the mop sink in the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed waste water backing up from the floor drain underneath the 3 compartment sink in the kitchen area. Plumber came and started working on the issue while I was conducting the inspection **Repeat Violation**."

"Cooked/heated potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Observed black beans (45°F - Cooling); fried pork (47°F - Cooling); cooked turkey ( 50°f- cooling), mushroom rice (50°F - Cooling); rice and beans (53°F - Cooling ); boiled pork (48°F - Cooling); white rice (47°F - Cooling) from yesterday 9/10/2019 approximately from 8:00 am as per employee inside reach in cooler in the kitchen."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed employee was mopping the floor and then, touching food containers and another employee cleaning dirty surfaces and then prepping stew turkey."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop Sale. Observed black beans (45°F - Cooling); fried pork (47°F - Cooling); cooked turkey ( 50°f- cooling), mushroom rice (50°F - Cooling); rice and beans (53°F - Cooling ); boiled pork (48°F - Cooling); white rice (47°F - Cooling) from yesterday 9/10/2019 approximately from 8:00 am as per employee inside reach in cooler in the kitchen. Advised manager and he discarded."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed boiled banana at 97°f and patties (74°F - Hot Holding) from 8:00 am as per cook. As per owner will be throw away."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Observed mixed cabbage salad (49°F -ambient cooling) inside reach in cooler from yesterday 9/10/2019 as per employee."

"Employee personal food not properly identified and segregated from food to be served to the public. Observed employee food without identification inside reach in cooler with the food that will be served to the public."

***THE CAPRI RESTAURANT

935 NORTH KROME AVENUE

FLORIDA CITY

ORDERED SHUT 9/10/19

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5+ live roaches by the door hinge of the reach in cooler in the cook line in kitchen #2, observed approximately 6+ live roaches by the door hinge of the reach in cooler at cooking station."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 1 dead roach inside reach in cooler at kitchen #2, 1 dead roach on the floor at baking station, observed approximately 30+ dead roaches on a small plastic glue board underneath storage shelves in kitchen #2."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach in cooler at baking station, observed pizza sauce (47°F - Cold Holding), as per employee for less than 4 hours, employees closed cooler lid to rapidly cool sauce. Walk in cooler at cooking station: Observed cooked pasta (48°F - Cold Holding); Beef (47°F - Cold Holding); ground beef (49°F - Cold Holding); meat lasagna (49°F - Cold Holding), as per employees the walk in cooler door was open coming in and out for a long period of time during rush hour. Employee closed the walk in cooler door to rapidly cool food down. Reach in cooler at salad station: Observed Caesar dressing (50°F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (49°F - Cold Holding), as per employee for less than 4 hours. Employee removed food and stored it in reach in cooler in front of it for a a rapid cool."

"Food manager certification expired."

***AU BON GOUT RESTAURANT

12051 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/10/19

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 + live roaches crawling on the wall behind a prep table in the back kitchen area, 1 live roach crawling on the floor on women restroom and 1 live roach crawling on the floor in the front line service area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on the top of the preparation table in the kitchen and approximately 6 + dead roaches on light covers on the restrooms. **Repeat Violation**."

"Equipment and utensils not rinsed between washing and sanitizing. Observed employee washing dishes and placed them inside sanitizer water without rinsing. Employee was coached about the right process."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed ground beef at 60° f left at room temperature for approximately 1 hr. Employee transferred the food back to the freezer to lower the temperature."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed cooked rice at 65°f inside reach in cooler since yesterday 9/9/2019 as per owner."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. pinto beans (99°F - Hot Holding); boiled bananas (105°F - Hot Holding) by the cook line for less than 4 hrs as per person in charge. Employee started reheating the food."

***TIPICO HONDURENO

3002 NW 7TH AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 9/8/19

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 6 + rodent dropping in prep area where three compartment sink is located, observed approximately 12+ dropping in front counter area . **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately one dead roach in the kitchen floor next to the oven, one next to ice machine, one in front counter area."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. In the kitchen area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Coleslaw at 49°F as per operator was made yesterday in the afternoon approximately at 2:00pm, cooked beans 61°F according to the operator was made yesterday around 3:00 pm. Pico de Gallo 52°F according to operator was made yesterday afternoon, Cooked ground beef 55°F according to operator was made yesterday afternoon."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Coleslaw at 49°F as per operator was made yesterday in the afternoon approximately at 2:00pm, cooked beans 61°F according to the operator was made yesterday around 3:00 pm."

"Ware washing sanitizing solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed. Sanitizer solution at 200 ppm. Operator add water to solution."

***TROPITASTE ICE CREAM

4263 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/12/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed over 100 rodents dropping under shelve with bag of oats and bag of rice in dry storage area."

***GREEN BAG

760 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/13/19

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/21/19

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches: 3 observed on floor under 3-compartment sink 2 observed on floor under shelves in dry storage area/prep area. From follow-up inspection 2019-09-13: 3 live roaches under prep table at cook line . 1 live roach on floor by mop sink in storage area. 2 live roaches under prep table in prep area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 22 dead roaches throughout kitchen: 12 observed on floor under food prep tables and 3-compartment sink. 6 observed on floor near mop sink and clean dish ware. 4 observed on floor in dry storage/prep area From follow-up inspection 2019-09-13: 2 dead roaches on floor by grill 1 dead on floor under triple sink 10 dead roaches between wall an floor near walk-in cooler 1 dead under prep table near reach-in freezer 2 dead under chemical storage shelf."

***JERK MACHINE

4261 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/12/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/29/17

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed black/gray standing water coming from floor drain in kitchen and prep area covering floor. Observed employee walking through black/gray water by three compartment sink while preparing food. As per operator, black/gray water has been present and coming up in prep area, three compartment sink area and hand wash sink area since 9/11/19. - observed pots and pan stored in same standing water by three compartment sink. Black gray water cannot be isolate by three compartment sink, hand wash sink and prep area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 3 live flies in kitchen area. One landed on container with marinated pork, the other two were flying around."

"Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored. Observed pots and pans store in black/gray water."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. 2. Observed all reach in cooler and reach in freezer interior soiled."

***PANFRIDAYS

7183 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/13/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. -Observed 1 live fly landed on cooked pasta by three compartment sink."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 2 live flies by cash registers, landed on ketch Up sauce covers. Operator discarded pasta -Observed 1 live fly landed on cooked pasta by three compartment sink -observed 2 live flies land on prep table in kitchen area."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

"Employee dried hands on clothes/apron/soiled towel after washing. Observed employee dried wet hand in work pants, then place container with food in oven."

"Employee used hand wash sink as a dump sink. Observed hand wash sink used as dump sink as evidence of grease and corn pieces."

