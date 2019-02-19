Rodent issues, objectionable odor found in South Florida Papa John's

PLANTATION, Fla. - Rodent issues and an objectionable odor were found inside a Papa John's restaurant in Plantation last week, according to an inspection report.

Records show there was also a fly issue in the kitchen area.

Meanwhile, Cafe Del Mar on Fort Lauderdale Beach and Zuuk Mediterranean were both ordered shut due to roach issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***ZUUK MEDITERRANEAN KITCHEN

DOWNTOWN DADELAND

8880 SW 72ND PLACE

KENDALL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/13/19

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 10 +live roaches found around dishwashing machine and 3 compartment sink located in the kitchen by walking coolers. Observed approximately 4 + live roaches located around the grease container located next to walking cooler in the kitchen area . Observed 3 live roaches under cabinets in front counter where the steam table is located."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on the floor inside the walking cooler."

"Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. At the time of inspection observed establishment ran out of sanitizer, as per manager they will be using the 3 compartment sink in the meantime the sanitizer for the machine is ordered."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee."

***PAPA JOHNS PIZZA

7811 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/15/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 4 fresh rodent droppings in dry storage area underneath wire shelves, 5 fresh rodent droppings next to mop sink, 4 fresh droppings underneath 3 compartment sink, 4 fresh rodent droppings found at restroom door."

"Objectionable odor in establishment, at the back prep area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 15 live flying insects landing on cutting board and shelves in dry storage area, approximately 15 live flying insects landing on 2 liter Pepsi sodas next to walk in cooler, approximately 5 live flying insects in prep area landing on pizza takeout boxes and 3 live flying insects next to pizza prep cooler landing on reach in cooler."

***CAFE DEL MAR

101 SOUTH FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/12/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 30 live roaches behind cook line under stainless wall on pipe that runs length cook line."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/ around soda dispensing nozzles at server station. Soda dispenser cleaned."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."



