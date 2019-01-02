Shops of Merrick Park restaurant ordered shut after receiving 30 violations

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently showed up at Sawa, in Coral Gables, based on a complaint and ordered the kitchen shut.

According to state records, 30 violations were found at the restaurant Dec. 19.

The restaurant, in the Shops of Merrick Park, features Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine and features belly dancers.

The inspector reportedly found roaches crawling on napkins.

Roach issues were also found at El Portal Restaurante in Deerfield Beach, Los Primos Cafeteria & Grill, Chicken House #2 and Paraiso Cafe, all in Miami.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***El Portal Restaurante

3438 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach

Ordered shut Dec. 17

14 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach on black mat at entrance to kitchen. 1 live roach inside reach in cooler in front of cook line. 1 live roach on wall at three compartment sink in kitchen."

"Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on slicer at prep table. 1 dead roaches on black mat at entrance of kitchen."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 20 flies on wall and flying in entry wall into kitchen 4 flies flying in prep area 2 landing on slicer and one landing on prep table 4 flies in hallway where mop sink and dry storage is located. Approximately 5 flies in bar area."

"Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Tilapia is served raw for ceviche and no proof of parasite destruction has been provided."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Romaine (48°F - Cold Holding); Dice Tomatoes (48°F - Cold Holding); Slice Tomato 48F - Cold Holding); Sauce with garlic and oil (52°F - Cold Holding); Arepa (52°F - Cold Holding) at flip Top cooler at cook line . Observed foods in double pans not allowing air circulation in unit. Per operator foods were in unit less than four hours. Foods were moved to a working cooler. Soup (45°F - Cold Holding); Potato (44°F - Cold Holding); Raw steak (46°F - Cold Holding; Cheese (46°F - Cold Holding); Raw Chicken (46°F- Cold Holding). Per operator walk in cooler door was left opened for less than an hour. Advised to leave closed doors until temporary drops. Observed ambient of unit drop from 47-42F."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Fried pork at front counter not time mark. Per operator time as a public health is used for Fried pork at front counter."

***Los Primos Cafeteria & Grill #2

1864 SW Eighth St.

Miami

Ordered shut Dec. 19

18 violations found

Also ordered shut Sept. 4, 2018

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches in kitchen cabinets over prep table at time of inspection. Observed approximately 2 live roaches on prep table in kitchen under cabinets."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 1 dead roach in kitchen cabinet over prep table."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed soiled interior of reach in coolers. Observed soiled interior of microwave in kitchen."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

***Sawa

Shops of Merrick Park

360 San Lorenzo Ave.

Coral Gables

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Dec. 19

30 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches by the kitchen wall and approximately 1 live roach on the floor by the cook line and approximately 3 live roaches on the floor and approximately 2 on the wall by the dishwasher area. Also approximately 1 live by the paper napkins in the kitchen area. Manager discarded the napkins."

"Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening. Observed foods in the reach in cooler marked more than 7 days. Chef mentioned that he forgot to change the labels."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed dishwasher was touching dirty plates and the trash can then went straight to touching clean plates without washing his hands."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches by the kitchen area and another 2 by the dish washer area."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. 0 ppm."

"Food manager certification expired."

***Chicken House #2

3203 NW 17th Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Dec. 20

11 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling from a box containing foam cups. Box was stored on top of steamtable unit located at kitchen area. Operator discarded foam cups and box."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed milk steamer wand located at espresso/coffee machine heavily soiled with a buildup of milk residue."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

***Paraiso Cafe

2156 NW Seventh Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Dec. 26

20 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches in men's bathroom inside the hand sink, and 3 by the wall, in observed approximately 5 roaches behind the women bathroom door , and 4 inside the hand washing sink in the women's bathroom, two live roaches behind storage shelf located in the cook line."

"Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Plates, bowls, pans located in the kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately one dead under front counter, one dead in entrance of kitchen area one on floor, one behind prep tables in kitchen area."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."



