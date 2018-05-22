South Florida Burger King in food court ordered shut for third time

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A state inspector found a dead rodent inside the kitchen, next to a food prep table, at Pacifico Chinese Restaurant in Hialeah last week.

A "stop sale" was issued on chicken, ribs, eggs, ham, pork and other food items because they were out of temperature, according to an inspection report.

Meanwhile, a rodent and roach issue was found at the Burger King in the Coral Square Mall on Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs.

It's the 3rd time the food court restaurant was ordered shut.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Pacifico Chinese Restaurant

3824 W. 12th Ave.

Hialeah

Ordered shut May 14

41 violations found

"Observed 1 Dead rodent present on the floor inside kitchen preparation area next to food preparation table."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 20 dry and hard rodent droppings found on the floor in dry storage room."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. cooked rice (54°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (57°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (49°F - Cold Holding); cooked pork ribs (50°F - Cold Holding); sauce (49°F - Cold Holding); eggs (49°F - Cold Holding )found in walking cooler , ambient temperature at 50° over 4 hours. cooked pork (54°F - Cold Holding); ham (56°F - Cold Holding); cooked shrimp (60°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (45°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (46°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (53°F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (57°F - Cold Holding) in reaching cooler, ambient temperature at 50° over 4 hour."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Microwave interior, storage container, oven interior, walking cooler shelves."

"Establishment advertised crab on menu/menu board but served imitation crab. Observed establishment is serving crab meat Rangoona??s which according to operator it contains imitation Krab and cream cheese made at the restaurant. According to operator they only receive imitation krab."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area By dry storage room."

"Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance."

***Burger King

Coral Square Mall

6373 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Coral Springs

Ordered shut May 15

4 violations found

Also ordered shut Jan. 26, 2017

Also ordered shut Aug. 15, 2017

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 16 dried rodent droppings around pipes and interior wall of cabinet under hot holding station across from burger grill. There were also 2 dried droppings in a metal pan above soda syrup in preparation line. Employees began to remove them. Operator instructed to clean and sanitize area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on floor next to ice machine, operator removed roach as instructed. She was also instructed to clean and sanitize area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. One fly was observed on a container of mayonnaise on a dry storage shelf near triple sink and one in food preparation line."

***Nyema's Cafe and Lounge

3010 Perimeter Road

Miami International Airport Taxi Lot

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 17

14 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches in the kitchen floor under reach in cooler, and 1 live roach on shelf under front counter table. Shelf has single service items and counter top has a portable cook top with pots with food."

"Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Employee sweeping floor and proceeded to put gloves on to start cutting chicken. After talking to her, she washed hands and put gloves on."

***El Ciclon Cafeteria

14700 NW 22nd Ave.

Opa-locka

Ordered shut May 17

19 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15 dry rodent droppings underneath the dry storage shelves in dry storage area, approximately 4 dry rodent droppings underneath a small preparation table in dry storage area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling on the ceiling on top of dry storage shelves with clean pots, clean pans, grits, oatmeal, jar of pickles, bag of green beans, box with pasta, a box cake mix, a bag of bread crumbs, meat tenderizer, open box of corn starch near air conditioning unit, approximately 1 live roach on the floor underneath a small preparation table next to the three compartment sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 2 dead roaches on the floor in dry storage area in front of three compartment sink."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Provided operator with big 5 poster."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.