South Florida restaurant hit with 49 violations

HIALEAH, Fla. - Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered six kitchen's in South Florida shut last week.

A whooping 49 violations were found Nicoya Nicaraguan Grill in Hialeah.

Rodent issues were found at both Nicoya and Aunty Gwen's in Perrine.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***ONLYWOOD PIZZERIA TRATTORIA

613 DUVAL STREET(IN THE BACK)

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 4/25/19

23 VIOLATIONS

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling on the prep kitchen floor. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the prep kitchen wall underneath the hand wash sink. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on the kitchen floor."

"Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. Prep kitchen,"

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Microwave shelf."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Kitchen **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head. Observed red colored mixer soiled."

***KIOSKO CUBANO

13290 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/25/19

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on the wall behind the prep table in preparation area. Observed approximately 8 + live roaches on reach in cooler gasket in preparation area."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 3 roach droppings on the prep table under the sliced machine in preparation area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on the shelf and 3 dead roaches on the floor underneath prep table in preparation area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 5 flies in the front area."

"Required employee training expired for all .employees.

***AUNTY GWEN'S JAMAICAN RESTAURANT

10686 SW 186TH LANE

PERRINE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/26/19

23 VIOLATIONS

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20+rodent droppings inside a cup holder cabinet located in the dinning room area, observed approximately 20+rodent droppings in the cabinet located in the bar area, observed approximately 50+rodent droppings inside walking cooler located in kitchen area used as a dry storage with seasonings, onions, bottled sauces, dry beans and rice stored inside."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 15+live roaches found inside cabinet used to store mops . Cabinet is located inside kitchen area next to a reach in cooler and in front of the 3 compartment sink."

"Build-up of soil/debris on the floor under shelving. Around kitchen area."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

***NICOYA NICARAGUAN GRILL

2900 WEST 12TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/26/19

49 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed Approximately 20 + rodent droppings under oven and storage shelves located in kitchen area Observed Approximately 15 +rodent droppings on the bottom section of oven located in kitchen area, with the electrical wires showing evidence of being chewed by rodents Observed Approximately 20+ rodent droppings under Ac unit located in kitchen area Observed Approximately 15 + rodent droppings near front counter area by cooler Observed Approximately 100 + rodent droppings located inside mop sink inside the restaurant."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 10+ lives flies in front counter on top of tables in dining room and on top of hot display cases in front buffet area."

"Stop Sale issued due to food originating from an unapproved source. Observed plastic container with Palomino Ranch milk Leche agria labeled not for human consumption."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed food stored inside walk in cooler at the following temperatures. cooked tamales (86-78°F - Cold Holding); ; Beef (48°F - Cold Holding); Pork (47°F - Cold Holding); chorizo (48°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (46°F - Cold Holding), Coleslaw (78°F - Cold Holding), cook ground beef (112°F - Cold Holding). See stop sale. Walk-in cooler ambient temperature at 63°f."

"Use of unpasteurized milk products. See stop sale. Observed plastic container with Palomino Ranch Milk Leche agria, labeled not for human consumption 24 oz."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee"

"Employee eating while preparing food. Observed employee eating a tortilla with cheese in the front counter by steam table."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Perimeter walls and roofs do not effectively protect establishment against environmental cross contamination or the entrance of pests. Observed doors open to the outside of the restaurant area without screening or other effective means to control the entrance of vermin."

"Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee was eating did not washed hands before going back to work."

***CHINA ONE

7820 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

MARGATE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/22/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 lived near back door under shelf 1 live under prep table near the front door to the kitchen More than 10 live on floor near dry storage shelf near onion bag, observed them coming from bag. Cook moved bag outside. More than 5 live under box of soda, observed them go under shelf. 1 live on walk in freezer door."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed live roaches coming from 50 lb. raw onion bag."

"Dead roaches on premises. More than 5 dead under pallets of water and sodas. 2 dead near reach in cooler in cook line."

***ARTIBONITE CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

7824 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 4/22/19

18 VIOLATIONS

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 8 live coming from reach in cooler in kitchen 1 live walking out of kitchen 2 live in dry storage area near reach in cooler. 2 live in server station/ front counter."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. 10 lbs cooked beef (47-51°F - overnight Cooling) per cook was prepared on 4-21 and put in reach in cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead in kitchen under shelf. 3 dead in dry storage area. 1 dead inside reach in cooler I server station."

"Heavy Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment Heavy solid on floor in kitchen and wall **Repeat Violation**."

"All Interior of reach-in cooler heavy soiled with accumulation of food residue in restaurant. Prep table heavily solid. Outside of ovens solid Hood heavily solid."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."



