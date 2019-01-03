South Florida restaurant tops state list of most violations in 2018

MIAMI - It's that time and, once again, the restaurant with the most violations in the entire State of Florida is located right here in South Florida.

Local 10 News has been combing through thousands of restaurant inspections that took place in South Florida in 2018.

Below is a list of places that had the MOST violations!

State records show inspectors have been to Nikki Cafe in Little Havana five times in 2018.

While the restaurant has never been ordered shut, 70 violations were found inside Nikki Cafe in February. That's the most in the state in 2018.

An inspector was back at Nikki Cafe in July and found 49 violations, which is still extremely poor.

In Broward County, records show inspectors have been to Asian Buffet & Grill in Deerfield Beach 14 times in 2018.

Asian Grill was ordered shut in February and September and tops the Broward list with 43 violations.

Not all the places listed below were ordered shut by The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, but again, they did have the most violations in all of 2018.

DISTRICT 1 MIAMI DADE/MONROE:

*NIKKI'S CAFE, 1226 SW 8TH STREET, LITTLE HAVANA, 70 VIOLATIONS, 2/9/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=4192424

**CHANG'S CHINESE RESTAUTANT, 2404 SW 107TH AVENUE, 67 VIOLATIONS, MIAMI, 4/18/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=4205165

***CACAO EXPRESS, 7165 SW 47TH STREET, MIAMI, 54 VIOLATIONS, 12/5/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=3634225

****BERRIES IN THE GROVE, 2884 SW 27TH AVENUE, MIAMI, 53 VIOLATIONS, 9/11/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=2168199

*****KENNEDY CAFE, 924 KENNEDY DRIVE, KEY WEST, 50 VIOLATIONS, 9/17/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=5669252



DISTRICT 2 BROWARD

*ASIAN BUFFET & GRILL, 240 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, DEERFIELD BEACH, 43 VIOLATIONS, 2/7/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6800094

**DENISE'S KITCHEN, 2335 NE 5TH AVENUE, POMPANO BEACH, 43 VIOLATIONS, 4/26/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6788682

***WESTSHORE PIZZA AND CHEESESTEAKS, 3650 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, LIGHTHOUSE POINT, 42 VIOLATIONS, 10/8/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6312016

****BRGR STOP, 4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY, COCONUT CREEK, 41 VIOLATIONS, 12/13/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=6187304

*****MUSTARD SEED BISTRO & MARKET, 256 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE, PLANTATION, 37 VIOLATIONS, 10/15/18

https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDates.asp?SID=&id=4108450



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.