South Florida restaurants with no violations during fourth quarter of 2017

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Below is a list of places that had zero violations during an unannounced state inspection for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Note the big difference between Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Congratulations and thank you!

MIAMI DADE COUNTY/MONROE COUNTY DISTRICT 1

*TU COCINITA CATERING, 2750 WEST 68TH STREET, HIALEAH (CATERING)

*SERENDIP-A-TEA, 8004 SW 81ST DRIVE, MIAMI

*SHUCKER'S BUENA VISTA ROOM(2ND FLOOR), 1819 79TH STREET CAUSEWAY, NORTH BAY VILLAGE

*SUBWAY, 8099 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY, MIAMI

*ROYAL PALM CATERING, 231 MARGARET STREET, KEY WEST

*JW MARRIOT MARQUIS HOTEL DB BISTRO LEVEL, 1 255 BISCAYNE BLVD WAY, MIAMI

*JM MARRIOT MARQUIS HOTEL DB BISTRO LEVEL 2, 255 BISCAYNE BLVD WAY, MIAMI

*LLEGO EL SABOR, 18505 NW 75TH PLACE, HIALEAH

*ROSY'S CAKERY AND CAFE, 6752 WEST FLAGLER STREET, MIAMI

*POLLO TROPICAL, 10575 NW 41ST STREET, MIAMI

*GREAT HALL DINING ROOM INDIAN CREEK ISLAND, MIAMI BEACH

BROWARD COUNTY DISTRICT 2

*MCCLOVER'S GRILL, 1330 NW 7TH PLACE, FORT LAUDERDALE (MOBILE)

*SCREEN POST PRODUCTION, 3500 NW 15TH STREET, LAUDERHILL (CATERING)

*JEFFREY T COLE HOT DOGS, 3291 SUNRISE BLVD., LAUDERHILL (HOT DOG CART)

*DUNKIN DONUTS, 50 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD., WILTON MANORS

*PAPAYA GYRO AND GRILL, 300 SW 1ST STREET, FORT LAUDERDALE

*CARRIE B II, 440 NORTH NEW RIVER DRIVE EAST, FORT LAUDERDALE (BOAT)

*ICE CREAM VENDING MACHINE - LOCATED AT PINES FORD, PEMBROKE PINES

*ALCAZAR RESORT, 2900 TERRAMAR STREET, FORT LAUDERDALE

*PINEAPPLE POINT GUESTHOUSE, 315 NE 16TH STREET

*AMERICAN SOCIAL, 721 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*SAVOR PEMBROKE PINES CITY CENTER MAIN LEVEL CONCESSION LFT, 601 CITY CENTER WAY, PEMBROKE PINES

*EMPIRE PIZZA CAFÉ, 15 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE

*CAFE ITALIA HOTDOG CART, 520 SOUTH ANDREWS AVE., FORT LAUDERDALE (HOT DOG CART)

*RED CHAIR CATERING, 3944 PEMBROKE ROAD, PEMBROKE PARK

*THE BLUE TREE CAFÉ, 2507 UTOPIA DRIVE, MIRAMAR

*CHILL SPOT RESTAURANT & LOUNGE, 6532 PEMBROKE ROAD, MIRAMAR

*HILTON FT LAUDERDALE BALLROOM & PANTRY, 505 NORTH FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*HILTON FT LAUDERDALE MEETING ROOM PANTRY, 505 NORTH FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*GULFSTREAM PARK THEME PARK CARTS, 901 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, HALLANDALE BEACH

*VUE RESTAURANT(DOUBLE TREE), 2670 EAST SUNRISE BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*TEMPLE STREET EATERY, 416 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE

*KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 3100 WEST BROWARD BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*TACO BELL, 9190 WILES ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS

*THE HOT DOG HOUND, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS (MOBILE)

*CHEF K PROVISIONS, 501 SW 109TH AVENUE, PEMBROKE PINES (MOBILE)

*OLIVEONION MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE, 5817 SW 21ST STREET, HOLLYWOOD (MOBILE)

*KFC/TACO BELL, 3650 UTOPIA DRIVE, MIRAMAR

*BURGER KING, 8847 4704 FLAMINGO ROAD, COOPER CITY

*LIPS RESTAURANT, 1421 EAST OAKLAND PARK BLVD., OAKLAND PARK

*KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 2101 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD., OAKLAND PARK

*SWAP SHOP TWO STORY, 3291 SUNRISE BLVD., LAUDERHILL

*SUBWAY, 292-2 INDIAN TRACE ROAD, WESTON

*MT CARMEL CRYSTAL BLUES, 9837 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS (CATERING)

*LAUDERDALE TENNIS CLUB INC, 600 TENNIS CLUB DRIVE, FORT LAUDERDALE

*FOXY BROWN, 723 EAST BROWARD BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*SPAJUICE BAR, 1217 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*BOBBY'S EVENT CONCESSIONS, 35 EAST 44TH STREET, OAKLAND PARK (HOT DOG CART)

*ISTANBUL RESTAURANT, 7070 NORTH BROADWALK, HOLLYWOOD BEACH

*FALAFEL TIME, 1306 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*EMPANADA TOP WINES & BEER, 813 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*VIBE, 301 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 10395 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS

*ISLAND SPRINGS JERK CAFE, 8021 WEST SAMPLE ROAD, CORAL SPRINGS

*CHUCK E CHEESE, 8515 PINES BLVD., PEMBROKE PINES

*SOUTH SEA CHINESE KITCHEN, 2900 N ANDREWS AVENUE, FORT LAUDERDALE

*MIAMI SUBS/GRILL, 828 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD., WILTON MANORS

*YOGURT UR WAY, 806 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*PLATINUM PLATERS BBQ & SEAFOOD, 1275 NW 31ST AVENUE, LAUDERHILL (MOBILE)

*CINEMA 31 STUDIOS, 2172 WILTON DRIVE, WILTON MANORS

*NERO'S, 245 NW 27TH AVENUE, FORT LAUDERDALE

*THE SPORTS BARN, 4223 DAVIE ROAD, DAVIE

*JB'S CHEESE STEAKS, 400 SW 133RD TERRACE, DAVIE (MOBILE)

*BURGER KING, 666 WEST BROWARD BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*TACO BELL, 3500 WEST BROWARD BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

*EUROKITCHEN, 122 SW 3RD AVE., DANIA BEACH (CATERING)

*FORTUNES RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, 1451 NW 31ST AVENUE, LAUDERHILL

*CHILL SPOT AT THE FLEA, 3161 OAKLAND PARK BLVD., OAKLAND PARK

*CENTRAL BROWARD PARK STADIUM CONCESSION, LAUDERHILL

*CENTRAL BROWARD PK TROPICAL SPLASH CONC, LAUDERHILL.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.