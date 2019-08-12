South Florida Wendy's ordered shut due to fly issue

TAMARAC, Fla. - A state inspector was back at Copper Branch in Fort Lauderdale again last week and ordered the kitchen shut.

Copper Branch was also ordered shut July 23.

The inspector noted an ongoing roach issue.

The Wendy's on McNab in Tamarac was also ordered shut due to a fly issue.

It is the second Wendy's that was forced to temporarily close this month.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***JAMROCK KITCHEN

22117 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/9/19

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling on wooden shelf above chest reach in freezer in the kitchen, observed 1 live roach crawling in the reach in cooler gaskets at cook."

"Unnecessary items/unused equipment on the premises. Observed blanket, pillows, inflatable mattress, in storage in the kitchen."

"Wiping cloth chlorine sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength. 0 ppm."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed butter (79°F - Cold Holding), as per operator for less than 4 hours. Employee placed food in reach in freezer for a rapid cool. Observed cut lettuce (87°F - Cold Holding) stored on small table next to hot holding unit. As per employee for less than 3 hours. Employee placed food on the reach in freezer for a rapid cool."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

***HONG KONG CITY BBQ

5301 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

TAMARAC

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/8/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. approximately 10 live roaches in white refrigerator gasket next fryers. 1 live on shelve directly over uncovered soups and sauces on steam table."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. - ice machine interior has mold like substance -Encrusted material on can opener blade. -Observed all reach in cooler and freezer interior soiled."

"Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach found on top of microwave on storage shelf. Employee cleaned and sanitized. 4 dead roaches in white refrigerator 3 dead roaches in containers with frozen shrimp 2 dead roaches on left side of daewood refrigerator next to ice machine 2 dead roaches inside daewood refrigerator."

"Food stored on floor. Observed soy sauces and shortening stored on floor in prep area - Observed containers with sugar and cornstarch stored on floor under table by dishwasher. - cases of food stored on floor in walk in freezer - bus pan and cases of food stored on floor in walk in cooler. Operator stored properly."

"Operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing in order to properly date mark the food when it is thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. Observed pork and chicken cooked and portioned in walk in freezer with no date marked. As per operator food was prepared 8/6/19."

***COPPER BRANCH FORT LAUDERDALE

1515 SE 17TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 8/7/19

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/23/19

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach under waffle maker Observed 1 live roach under counter of waffle maker and rice cookers Observed 1 live roach on floor by oven. Roaches were killed, areas were cleaned **Repeat Violation**."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 6 live flying insects near mop sink landing on boxes on dry storage rack **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches by entrance door of kitchen. Manager swept up and discarded dead roaches **Repeat Violation**."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed at 0 ppm, tube for sanitizer not fully in bucket. Manager corrected and primed. Corrected to 50 ppm **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade. Blade placed to be washed in 3 compartment sink."

***WENDY'S

7115 WEST MCNAB ROAD

NORTH LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED IN COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/8/19

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. - Observed 10 live flies landing on tables and chairs in dining area. - Observed approximately 20 live flies landing on sandwich containers, prep tables and cooking equipments on cook line ."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed lettuce and tomatoes on sandwich station with no time mark."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.