Unsanitary issues found at Sedano's Supermarket

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Sedano's Supermarket in North Lauderdale on Friday, at which time a re-inspection was ordered due to unsanitary conditions.

According to the inspector, "affected storage areas must be completely cleared of all merchandise, cleaned and sanitized by the next inspection. If evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a Stop-Use Order will be issued on all receiving areas of the establishment and the establishment will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items."

"Re-inspection" status was also placed on the Right Stop Food Store in Fort Lauderdale and at the Stop & Shop in Homestead.

Below are some of the violations found during the inspections.

***SEDANO'S

7208 SOUTHGATE BLVD.

NORTH LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 9/20/19

"DELI/MEAT AREA- FLIES TOO NUMEROUS TOO COUNT FOUND THROUGHOUT AREA."

"WAREWASH AREA- ROACH FOUND CRAWLING ON WALL BY WALK IN COOLER. STOP USE ORDER ISSUED."

"DELI/MEAT AREA- WATER DROPS (CONDENSATE) LEAKING ONTO RAW BEEF STORED UNDER CONDENSER UNIT IN REACH IN COLD DISPLAY CASE. COS, MEAT WAS VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED."

"MEAT PROCESSING- OLD MEAT RESIDUE FOUND IN WAREWASH SINK WHILE BEING USED TO CLEAN COOKING EQUIPMENT AND NOT CLEANED BEFORE USE. WAREWASH SINK WAS PROPERLY CLEANED DURING THE INSPECTION."

"WAREWASH AREA- FLOOR CONTAINERS OF RICE/BEANS FOUND WITH SOIL RESIDUE AROUND THE LID AND EXTERIOR RIM, HANDLES TO BOTH WALK IN COOLER AND FREEZER FOUND WITH OLD FOOD RESIDUE, FOOD SHELVES INSIDE WALK IN COOLER FOUND WITH DUST AND STUCK ON OLD FOOD ACCUMULATION. DELI/MEAT AREA, BOTTOM SHELF AND LEGS TO PROCESSING TABLES FOUND WITH STUCK ON DUST ACCUMULATION AND SOIL RESIDUE."

"DELI/MEAT AREA- OLD MEAT RESIDUE FOUND ON BLADE AND BOTTOM WHEEL OF BAND-SAW, OLD MEAT RESIDUE FOUND IN BETWEEN THE TEETH TO THE TABLE TOP TENDERIZER. MEAT PROCESSING AREA, FLOOR GRINDER WAS FOUND WITH OLD MEAT RESIDUE ON THE AUGER INSIDE THE CANAL. EQUIPMENT WAS TAKEN APART, WASHED RINSED AND SANITIZED, CHECKED BY INSPECTOR."

"DELI/MEAT AREA- ICE MACHINE CHUTE AND INTERIOR RIM FOUND WITH BLACK MOLD LIKE STAINS AND MILDEW SPOTS. ICE MACHINE WAS EMPTIED OUT AND CLEANED DURING THE INSPECTION, CHECKED BY INSPECTOR."

"FOOD SERVICE AREA- MULTIPLE FOODS ITEMS MEASURED OUT OF TEMPERATURE INSIDE THE DISPLAY CASE WHEN PROBED WITH CALIBRATED THERMOMETER; CHICKEN QUARTERS 122*F, MASHED POTATOES 107*F, AND BEEF STEAKS 103*F. COS, FOOD ITEMS WERE VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED, CHECKED BY INSPECTOR. SHREDDED BEEF 128*F, OXTAIL 131*F AND FRIED PLANTAINS 127*F. COS, FOOD ITEMS WERE REHEATED TO A MINIMUM OF 165/15 SECONDS, CHECKED BY INSPECTOR."

"DELI AREA- MULTIPLE FOOD ITEMS MEASURED OUT OF TEMPERATURE COLD WHEN PROBED WITH CALIBRATED THERMOMETER; SWISS CHEESE 49*F AND SLICED HAM 46*F ON TOP SECTION OF SANDWICH UNIT. SLICED HAM 48*F, SLICED SWISS 49*F, MILK 48*F, COOKED BLACK BEANS 52*F, COOKED LENTIL SOUP 51*F AND COOKED PORK CHUNKS 48*F ON SHELVES INSIDE THE WALK IN COOLER. RETAIL AREA, CONTAINERS OF CHICKEN SALAD 55*F, HAM SALAD 55*F, HAM/CHEESE SANDWICHES 53*F AND CUSTARDS 52*F INSIDE REACH IN COLD CASE, BAGGED CAESAR SALADS 51*F, ANGEL HAIR SLAW 52*F, CHICKEN CAESAR 58*F, SANTE FE CHICKEN SALAD 51*F AND CUT ROMAINE 50*F ON SHELVES IN 6FT PRODUCE/SALAD SECTION, CUT WATERMELON CHUNKS 50*F, CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 56*F AND WATERMELON QUARTERS 47*F ON SHELVES IN 6FT PRODUCE/MELON SECTION. SLICED TURKEY PACKS 49*F, HOT DOG PACKS 49*F, SAUSAGES 50*F, CHICKEN HOT DOGS 50*F, TURKEY BOLOGNA 50*F, BEEF BOLOGNA 49*F, HAM/CHEESE LUNCHABLES 49*F, TURKEY HAM PACKS 50*."

***RIGHT STOP FOOD STORE

592 SW 27TH AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 9/20/19

"KITCHEN AREA: LIVE ROACHES OBSERVED ON SHELF, EQUIPMENT AND UTENSILS INSIDE CABINET UNDER THREE-COMPARTMENT SINK."

"KITCHEN AREA: NO SOAP AVAILABLE AT HANDSINK. SOAP WAS PROVIDED DURING INSPECTION."

"KITCHEN AREA: POTS STORED CLEAN INSIDE BACK STORAGE AREA WITH ACCUMULATION OF SOIL AND DEBRIS INSIDE."

"KITCHEN AREA: LARGE POT OF BEANS LEFT OVERNIGHT TO COOL AT ROOM TEMPERATURE ON TOP OF STOVE WITH INTERNAL TEMPERATURE OF 89 DEGREES F. COS: BEANS WERE VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED DURING INSPECTION."

"KITCHEN AREA: OBSERVED TRACKING POWDER ON FLOOR IN FRONT OF THREE-COMPARTMENT SINK AND INSIDE BACK STORAGE ROOM."

"RETAIL AREA: CLEAN TONGS DISPLAYED TO SERVE PICKLED SAUSAGE, PICKLED EGGS AND PICKLES STORED INSIDE CONTAINER WITH ACCUMULATION OF DRIED FOOD DEBRIS AND SOIL INSIDE."

***STOP & SHOP

24791 SW 177TH AVENUE

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION DATE 9/23/19

"FOOD SERVICE- NUMEROUS SMALL ANTS FOUND CRAWLING ON PREPARATION TABLE WHERE THE COFFEE MACHINE AND SUGAR CANE JUICER ARE LOCATED. COS, PEST CONTROL TECHNICIAN ARRIVED DURING INSPECTION AND FUMIGATED ALL PROCESSING AREAS."

"FOOD SERVICE- FOOD EMPLOYEES OBSERVED LEAVING THE PROCESSING AREA AND GOING TO THE BACK AND RETURNING TO THE AREA TO START MAKING COFFEE ORDERS FOR CUSTOMERS WITHOUT FIRST WASHING THEIR HANDS. PROPER HAND WASHING PROCEDURES WERE DISCUSSED WITH MANAGER. FOOD SERVICE- FOOD EMPLOYEES OBSERVED NOT WASHING HANDS PRIOR TO DONNING EACH NEW PAIR OF GLOVES TO HANDLE FOOD ITEMS FOR CUSTOMERS. COS, EMPLOYEES WASHED HANDS AND DONNED NEW GLOVES. PROPER HAND WASHING PROCEDURES AND GLOVE USAGE WERE DISCUSSED WITH MANAGER."

"FOOD SERVICE- MULTIPLE ITEMS MEASURED OUT OF TEMPERATURE INSIDE THE REACH-IN COLD UNIT AND ITS COLD TOP SECTION: RAW BURGER PATTY 47-53*F; LETTUCE 50-51*F; SLICED TOMATOES 50*F; CANNED MUSHROOMS 52.5*F; SPICED CHEESE 48*F; CHEDDAR CHEESE 49-50*F; PROVOLONE CHEESE 50-53*F; SLICED HAM 46*F; TUNA SALAD 48-49*F; RAW THIN STEAK 46*F; SAUSAGE LINKS 42*F. COS, PRODUCTS WERE PLACED UNDER PROPER REFRIGERATION. FOOD SERVICE- GALLON OF MILK PLACED ON COUNTER NEXT TO COFFEE MACHINE MEASURED 62.5-63*F. COS, PRODUCT WAS PLACED UNDER PROPER REFRIGERATION."

