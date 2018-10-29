Vinnie's Lobster Bar, Wingmania, Cafe South Beach make this week's Dirty Dining list

DAVIE, Fla. - Records show serious issues at Vinnie's Lobster Bar in Davie last week.

The inspector noted roaches, food out of temperature and cleanliness issues inside Vinnie's.

Many of the violations were repeat violations.

A roach issue was also found at Wingmania in Homestead.

Meanwhile, a stop sale was ordered on tomatoes and croissants at Cafe South Beach because flies were landing on them.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

As of this posting, Wingmania has not been allowed to re-open. The other places have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Wingmania of Homestead

28600 SW 137th Ave.

Homestead

Ordered shut Oct. 24

13 violations found

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed two live roaches crawling on floor behind chest freezer next to prep sink. Observed one live roach crawling underneath hand sink near prep sink. Observed one live roach crawling next to fryer in cook line. Observed one live roach crawling on hinge of reach in cooler in front of cook line. Observed one live roach crawling on wall behind chest freezer next to prep sink. Observed one live roach crawling underneath dry storage shelf underneath three compartment sink.

Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach inside hand sink near prep sink. Observed a dead roach next to tall reach in cooler by kitchen entrance. Employee swept and discarded dead roach. Observed one dead roach inside chest freezer. **Repeat Violation**

Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed old encrusted food on dicer stored on bottom shelf of prep table.

Food stored in ice used for drinks. Observed a bottle of sprite stored inside ice bin. Employee discarded bottle drink and ice. **Corrected On-Site**

Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed opened box of raw shrimp over mozzarella sticks inside reach in freezer. Employee corrected placement of raw shrimp. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation*

***Cafe South Beach

121 Fifth St.

Miami Beach

Ordered shut Oct. 24

22 violations found

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed approximately 20 live flies in front food preparation area landing on tomatoes and croissants. Operator discarded tomatoes and croissants."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 live flies in front food preparation area landing on tomatoes and croissants, approximately 3 live flies in dry storage room and approximately 3 live flies in restroom."

"Accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Ice scoop handle in contact with ice."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. In some areas of front service area and observed black debris on wall at dish washing area. Also observed Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated dust/debris."

***Vinnie's Lobster Bar

5810 S. University Drive

Davie

Ordered shut Oct. 22

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 12 live roaches by spartan reach in cooler 14 live roaches by magic chef chest freezer **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. 16 dead roaches behind ice machine 11 dead roaches below dry storage rack next to ice machine Operator cleaned up dead roaches**Repeat Violation**."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Throughout the establishment **Repeat Violation**."

"Gaskets with slimy/mold-like build-up. Throughout the establishment Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles. Throughout establishment. Accumulation of food debris/soil residue on hand wash sink. Food debris/dust/soil residue on dry storage shelves. **Repeat Violation**."

"In-use utensil in non-potentially hazardous (non-time/temperature control for safety) food not stored with handle above top of food within a closed container. Scoop handle touching rice in storage area. Scoop repositioned."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight in deep covered containers. clam soup (48°F - Cooling); bean soup (49°F - Cooling); francaise sauce (49°F - Cooling); lobster bisque (51°F - Cooling); white clam soup (50°F - Cooling) cooked 10/19-10/21 See stop sale. **Repeat Violation."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight in deep covered containers. clam soup (48°F - Cooling); bean soup (49°F - Cooling); francaise sauce (49°F - Cooling); lobster bisque (51°F - Cooling); white clam soup (50°F - Cooling) cooked 10/19-10/21 See stop sale. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Encrusted material on can opener blade. Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Throughout establishment."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."



