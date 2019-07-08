What was that landing on the doughnuts at 1 South Florida Dunkin'?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Dunkin' on U.S. 441 in Miami-Dade County and a Subway in Norland were among the restaurants ordered shut last week by state inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut. Local 10 News confirmed that as of Monday morning, the Dunkin' and Subway were still closed.

***DUNKIN'

18801 NW 2ND AVENUE

NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE

ORDERED SHUT 7/5/19

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 30+ live small flying insects on the donuts in the front counter, in uncovered holding units."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 30+ live small flying insects on the donuts in the front counter, in uncovered holding units; approximately 15+ live small flying insects on the food containers that is located on the shelf in the back kitchen area; approximately 7+ live small flying insects on top the oven light coated in the back area of the kitchen; approximately 4+ live small flying insects on top of the coffee lids and bags located at the front counter; approximately 3+ live, small flying insects on the front counter; approximately 11+ live small flying insects on cups, straws and lids boxes in the back dry storage area; approximately 4+ live, small flying insects on the wall located by the dry storage rack in the back kitchen area; approximately 5+ live small flying insects on the wall by the restroom entrance. (Stop Sale Issued)."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin."

"Employee handled cash and then handled donuts with bare hand without washing hands. **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with donuts."

***SUBWAY 1577

7 NW 183RD STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 7/3/19

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 3+ live, small flying insects landing on the baby spinach in the reach in cooler at the front cooler."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling under the shelf at the front counter; approximately 2 live roaches dropping from the pepper and pickles boxes in the back prep area. (Stop Sale Issued)."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 3+ live, small flying insects landing on the baby spinach in the reach in cooler at the front cooler."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped, insects, or other pests, in control devices. Observed a dead trapped insect in the light shield in the dining area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Empty hot holding soup unit has debris. Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue."

***HAPPY WOK CHINESE RESTAURANT

1615 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/1/19

29 VIOLATIONS

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit Cut cabbage 44°F; egg rolls 45-46°F As per operator food items prepared 6/30/19. See stop sale."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 25 live behind chest freezer 3 live on chest 6 live by mop sink 3 live behind Amanda freezer 2 live under 3 compartment sink 1 live behind prep table next to cook line 2 live on left side on cook line 2 live under prep table next to flip top cooler 1 live in reach in cooler door 1 live on prep table with microwave 1 live under hand wash sink next to 3 compartment sink."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

"Dead roaches on premises. 6 dead roaches in mop sink 2 dead in Frigidaire reach in cooler 2 dead on top of flip top cooler Approximately 20 in front of cook line 2 dead in single use containers 1 dead in storage room."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Employee touched cooked pork with bare handed."



