Which South Florida restaurant was ordered shut for 5th time?

Asian Buffet & Grill in Deerfield Beach has been featured in Local 10's Dirty Dining reports in the past.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Asian Buffet & Grill in Deerfield Beach was ordered shut for the fifth time last week.

An inspector was there based on a complaint.

According to the inspection, the restaurant was ordered shut June 20 after 23 violations were found.

When the inspector went back the next day for a re-inspection, dead and live roach issues had not been cleaned up.

Rodent issues were found at Norb's Moonshine & More in Pompano Beach.

A whopping 41 violations were found at BAP Bistro in Sunrise.

Live and dead roaches were found at Dragon's Gourmet Buffet, just north of Peters Road in Plantation.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

CAKE'S THAI KITCHEN

7919 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/17/19

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches crawling on reach in cooler gaskets in back kitchen. Also observed approximately 8 live roaches in trap on shelf next to plates. Also observed one live roach crawling on container with sugar in back."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches on pipe above shelf where rice cooker is held. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches on floor of kitchen. Observed one dead roach on drink cooler and one dead roach on floor by front door."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Throughout kitchen."

ASIAN BUFFET & GRILL

240 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/20/19

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/7/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/25/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/25/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/20/19

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 1 live flying insect in meat grinder tray in prep area landing in food contact surface. 11 live flies by sushi bar area, 1 live fly landed on top of sushi roll."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches in rice container on cook line 1 live roach under cook line 1 live roach under prep sink on cook line 3 live roaches on pipe behind flip top cooler at cook line 1 live roach under dish table in dishwashing area 3 live roaches in employee restroom near prep area 1 live roach on prep table in rear prep area."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed live fly landed on top of sushi roll at sushi bar."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Food being cooled by no non approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Noodle from 81-87° at 2:24 to 81-82 F at 3:27 (cooling since 1:30) at walk-in cooler in covered plastic container. Food uncovered. Chicken from 119-126°F at 2:15 to 91-102F at 3:24 (cooling since 2:00) at cook line. Cooling at ambient temperature. At current rate of cooling food will not reach 70F within 2 hr. Food placed inside walk-in cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. 13 dead roaches by prep sink on cook line area 1 dead roach inside glass door cooler 6 dead roaches by rice pots 4 dead roaches by flip top cooler by cook line 2 dead roaches on top of flip top cooler on cook line 1 dead roach by prep table by fryer I dead roach on floor by rack on cook line by ovens 1 dead roach on food containers storage shelving 6 dead roaches under prep sink on cook line 1 dead roach under dish machine 1 dead roach by hand wash sink in dishwashing area 3 dead roaches by produce walk in cooler 1 roach squeezed between walk-in cooler door frame 2 dead roaches by walk in freezer 4 dead roaches by water melon storage near back door 6 dead roaches in employee restroom near prep area 4 dead roaches by water heater 5 dead roaches behind rice storage shelving 1 dead roach by kitchen entry."

"Floor area(s) covered with standing water. In cook line, prep area, dishwashing area and sushi bar. **Repeat Violation**."

NORB'S MOONSHINE & MORE

342 EAST MCNAB ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/20/19

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 10 dry rodent dropping on floor under 3 compartment sink at bar on west side and 5 dry dropping under soda storage in same area. Observed approximately 6 dry rodent dropping on floor under cook top, 2 under 3 compartment sink, approximately 12 dry near back door under shelf and 2 dry rodent dropping on shelf under prep table next to fryer. Observed approximately 6 in grease inside fryer equipment door, unable to determine if fresh or dry."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches next to back door under shelf. Employee cleaned area with vacuum."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

DRAGON'S GOURMET BUFFET

1091 SOUTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 6/17/19

24 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches by chest freezer at cook line 2 live roaches in oil storage room by cook line 1 live roach on caster wheel on speed rack by cook line I live roach under prep table in front of 3 compartment sink 2 live roaches in flour container by Hobart mixer 1 live roach on wire rack above 3 compartment sink near cook line 8 live roaches under bucket by candy stove next to 3 compartment sink 1 live roach on pipe behind Hobart mixer 35 live roaches in gaskets at Supera cooler near walk-in freezer 2 live roaches under prep table next to 2 compartment sink by walk-in freezer."

"Dead roaches on premises. 5 dead roaches by chest freezer at cook line, 2 inside freezer. 10 dead roaches in locker room area 10 dead roaches under flip top coolers at cook line 2 dead roaches under cook line Woks 2 dead roaches in oil storage room by cook line 5 dead roaches on ground by prep tables near walk-in cooler 1 dead roach by glass door cooler at cook line 7 dead roaches on floor by dry storage room 3 dead roaches in flour container by Hobart mixer 10 dead roaches under 3 compartment sink near walk-in coolers 1 dead roach inside produce walk-in cooler 4 dead roaches by dish machine 102 dead roaches in sushi bar area 2 dead roaches under 2 compartment prep sink."

"Self-service salad bar/buffet lacking adequate sneeze guards or other proper protection from contamination. Broccoli, onions and zucchini not under sneeze guard by sushi area grill. Covered. Corrected on site Ice cream cones in buffet area not protected by sneeze guard."

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Chicken from 47-54° at 11:20 to 50-52°F at 12:40 (cooling since 10:30) on top of make table at cook line flip top cooler. At current rate of cooling food will not reach 41F or below within 4 hours. Moved to walk-in cooler to quick chill."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade on cook line. Interior of chest freezer at cook line soiled with dead roaches. Containers of flour and rice soiled at cook line. Top of reach in cooler at cook line soiled."

BAP BISTRO

149 NW 136TH AVENUE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 6/18/19

41 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 10 live flies by ice machine and mop sink 2 live flies by slicer, 1 live fly landed on slicer cleaned and sanitized. 15 live flies in rear prep area, landing on shelving, pots and pans, food storage shelving and containers of food 5 live flies in dining room area 15 live flies in men's room."

"Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed butane and raid bait stored next to chicken broth and over take out boxes on shelf in front of walk in cooler. Chemicals removed."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Employee touched face and hair then put gloves on without washing hands and immediately started prepping food. Employee cleaned drain at hand wash sink removed gloves and put on new gloves without washing hands and went back to prepping food. Employee went from cleaning, then wiped wet hands on side of pants and then handled clean bowl without washing hands first. Employee handled raw fish with gloved hands, then removed gloves, put on a new pair of gloves and handle clean dishes without washing hands. Employee touched her face with hands, then touch cutting board and takeout container without washing hands first Employee used cellphone, then portion green onions without washing hands first."

"Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched her face with hands, then touch cutting board and takeout container without washing hands first Employee used cellphone, then portion green onions without washing hands first."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Employees cut cabbage with bare hands then placed in walk in cooler."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Cutting board where raw fish was being cut in front counter not sanitized before placing container with food on top of it."

"Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. For salmon served raw."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed cooked sushi Rice 79°F. Rice out of temperature for 5 hours. See Stop Sale."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Employee with artificial nails/nail polish working with exposed food without wearing intact gloves."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.