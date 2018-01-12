Diver goes into cardiac arrest off Pompano Beach, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A diver went into cardiac arrest Friday morning off the Hillsboro Inlet in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said the diver was in the water and went into cardiac arrest as he surfaced.

The diver was pulled onto a dive boat, where he was given CPR until a Fort Lauderdale fireboat arrived.

Authorities then transferred the diver to a hospital.

His condition was not immediately released.

