Divers hit water for final day of lobster mini season

MIAMI - The final day of the lobster mini season got underway Thursday morning.

Some people told Local 10 News they had already came up short before noon.

"Too many people, not enough lobsters," one diver said.

But others hit the jackpot.

"We'll do 84, right? They are looking good out there," one diver said.

Meanwhile, wildlife officials are urging everyone to follow the rules while out on the water.

"Remember, if you're diving, these are measured in the water," said Ronald Washington, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

When bagging crustaceans, the tail must be at least 5.5 inches. The limit is 12 lobsters per person, per day, but the limit is six per person at Biscayne National Park and in the Florida Keys.

Water safety was also being reiterated Thursday after day one proved the mini season could be deadly.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Peter Mendez, 70, of Davie, was reported missing shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday a half-mile off Pompano Beach. His body was recovered later that afternoon by recreational divers.

Boaters are taking precautionary measures in the final hours of the two-day season as they hope to hit the limit.

"We got a couple of spots, so hopefully it doesn't take us all day," Rick Longoria said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.