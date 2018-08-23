Earn $185,000 a year to clean poop off the streets

SAN FRANCISCO - There's a crap job available in San Francisco that's a complete waste, but it pays up to $185,000 a year for those who are interested.

The city where Tony Bennett left his heart has an enormous feces problem that has gotten so bad, officials decided to create a poop patrol to clean up the streets.

According to the Daily Wire, patrol applicants were few and far between until it was announced salary with benefits for the position would total almost $185,000.

The five member team now walk up and down San Francisco streets and sidewalks cleaning up human feces, and we would assume, feces from other living beings.

Perhaps they stuff their noses with $100 bills to avoid the smell.

