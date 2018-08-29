Andrew Gillum wins Democratic nomination for governor

Andrew Gillum speaks to supporters after winning the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Andrew Gillum has made history.

Gillum won the Democratic nomination for governor, becoming the first black nominee in Florida history.

The Tallahassee mayor was neck and neck with former congresswoman Gwen Graham for much of the night before pulling ahead with enough votes to secure the nomination.

Gillum seemed to gain momentum in the final weeks of the campaign, touring the state by bus and winning over voters in a crowded field that included Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene and Orlando-area businessman Chris King.

