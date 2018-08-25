Andrew Gillum returns to South Florida for final stop on bus tour

MIAMI - Andrew Gillum is returning to the place where it all began.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate was scheduled to appear Saturday night at the CubaOcho Museum & Performing Arts Center in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. It is the first of four stops in South Florida to conclude his statewide bus tour.

Gillum will be back at it Sunday, visiting supporters at early voting sites in Miramar and Fort Lauderdale before a campaign event at the Bethel Church in his childhood neighborhood of Richmond Heights.

The former Tallahassee mayor is polling behind Democratic opponents Gwen Graham, daughter of former governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, and former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine.

But Gillum, who was recently endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has been traveling the state bin the final days of Tuesday's primary election as he seeks the Democratic nomination.

Gillum's trek to South Florida comes as Graham and Levine are also campaigning in the area. Levine met with early voters Saturday morning in Coral Springs, while Graham attended a campaign event in Wilton Manors.

Levine said he's got the boots on the ground that he believes will put him on top.

"Probably the best in the history of the state of Florida," Levine said, adding that hundreds of volunteers have knocked on 300,000 doors.

Gillum is trying to make history by being the first black governor in Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.